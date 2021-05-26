Not happy with your new ride, return it within first month: Kia launches unique scheme for this car

In a first for the Indian automotive industry, South Korean carmaker Kia India has launched a unique scheme where in customers who are not satisfied with its premium utility vehicle Carnival will now have the option to return the car within the first month of purchase.

The 'Satisfaction Guarantee Scheme' offer is applicable only for private owners across all variants of the car. It will cover 95% of the ex-showroom cost and overhead cost incurred for the registration and finances, etc. of the vehicle.

Eligible customers would need to ensure that the vehicle has clocked not more than 1,500 kilometers from the purchase date and is completely free of damages, failures, pending claims, to be able to return the car. Additionally, the owner's agreement for the transfer of the vehicle including all documentation & charges etc. in the name of a person will be obligatory. It will also be imperative that the vehicle is free from any hypothecation and the NOC should be submitted from the financer's end.

"Last month, we introduced our new brand purpose of inspiring consumers through products and services, and their experiences with the brand. The 'Satisfaction Guarantee Scheme' is the first step to bring this purpose to life and is designed to offer a differentiated Kia ownership experience to our customers, prioritizing their peace of mind during these testing times," said Tae-Jin Park, Executive Director & CSBO, Kia India. "The growing popularity of our class-leading MPV has been extremely encouraging for us and this initiative aims to enhance customer belief in Kia Carnival even further."

The company had launched the Carnival during Auto Expo 2020, and so far it has managed to sell over 6,200 units of the car. Offered in three trims - Premium, Prestige and Limousine, it has multiple seating configurations of 7, 8 and 9. The company said the Limousine Variant has accounted for 60% of the overall sales of the car.

