Ola Electric on expansion spree, opens 14 new experience centres in 11 cities

Ola Electric has opened 14 new experience centres across eleven Indian cities. In order to expand its D2C reach, the brand has set a goal of opening 200 stores by the end of 2022. It currently has over 50 such experience centres spread across the country.

Ola Electric started three experience centres in Bangalore, two in Pune, and one in each of Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Dehradun, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kota, Nagpur, Ranchi, and Vadodara. Through these locations, prospective customers can learn more about the vehicles and get a firsthand look at Ola's EV technology. Customers can also take the S1 and S1 Pro for a test drive. They can also access information on financing options for an Ola electric scooter purchase here.

“EV enthusiasts are absolutely loving the holistic experience that Ola experience centres offer by serving as go-to places for them to touch and feel our products, clarify their queries, and avail support both before and after purchase. To ensure that more and more people get to experience our products in the most immersive way possible, we are rapidly increasing our offline footprint across the country with an aim to open a total of 200 of these centres by the end of this year,” said Anshul Khandelwal, CMO, Ola Electric.

With the exception of the Eco mode in the S1 Pro, the Ola S1 and S1 Pro include a slew of modern features such as Music Playback, Navigation, Companion App, and Reverse Mode. The company has extended the festive season deals, which were announced last month during Diwali, till December 31, 2022. Customers can purchase the Ola S1 Pro for up to Rs 10,000 off with guaranteed 7-day delivery through select experience centres.

Through its experience centres, Ola Electric has provided over 1 lakh customer test rides across India.