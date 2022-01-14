Ola Electric to open final payment window for S1 Scooters on Jan 21: CEO

Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announced on Twitter that the final payment window for the electric S1 scooters will open at 6:00 pm on January 21 on the Ola App for all those customers who have completed the advance payment of Rs 20,000. He added that Ola Electric will dispatch the S1 Scooters across January and February.

Aggarwal made the announcement while sharing Lohri, Makar Sankranti and Pongal greetings over on Twitter. "Lohri ki lakh lakh vadhaiyan, Sankrati ki shubhkaamnayein, Pongal vazhthukkal!" wrote Aggarwal.

He added that Ola Electric is celebrating its own harvest on the occasion, of course, referring to the S1 Scooters. He shared a video that shows hundreds of S1 Scooters lined up inside the Ola 'Futurefactory'.

Lohri ki lakh lakh vadhaiyan, Sankrati ki shubhkaamnayein, Pongal vazhthukkal!



We’re celebrating with our own harvest 🌾🛵 😎



Sea of scooters awaits! Final payment window opens Jan 21, 6pm in Ola App for all customers who've paid 20k. We'll dispatch across Jan & Feb. pic.twitter.com/RZSAeclC0e — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) January 14, 2022

Ola Electric's S1 Scooters are being manufactured at the Ola 'Futurefactory'. The plant has been a 500-acre site in the Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu. The factory will have a capacity to manufacture 2 million e-scooters during its initial phase and up to 10 million units in the future.

Last week, Aggarwal had said that the factory is producing almost 1000 scooter every day. "Futurefactory now producing almost 1000 scooters a day," he wrote on Twitter.

Futurefactory now producing almost 1000 scooters a day. In pic below: production just for today so far!



Opening up purchase window for remaining customers soon. Will share. pic.twitter.com/O2HugL2XnX — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) January 6, 2022

He even mentioned opening another purchase window for customers soon. "Opening up purchase window for remaining customers soon. Will share," the tweet added.

After being under pressure from customers for delay in delivery of e-scooters, Ola electric started deliveries on December 16, 2021. The first 100 scooters were delivered to customers in Chennai and Bengaluru.

Ola Electric had opened pre-launch bookings of its electric scooters in July for Rs 499 and had received 1 lakh orders in just 24 hours.

The scooter comes in 10 colours with an in-house developed 8.5 KW motor and 3.97 kWh battery packs.

The Ola electric scooters S1 and S1 Pro are priced at Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,29,999, respectively (ex-showroom including FAME II subsidy and excluding state subsidies).

Also read: Ola factory producing 1000 e-scooters a day: Bhavish Aggarwal on Twitter