PURE EV Launches ePluto 7G Pro electric scooter at Rs 94,999; check features, other details

PURE EV has unveiled the ePluto 7G PRO electric scooter, an upgraded version of its popular model. The new EV Priced at Rs 94,999 (ex-showroom). The ePluto 7G PRO is now available across India in three attractive colors: Matte Black, Grey, and White.

Bookings for the ePluto 7G PRO are now open at all PURE EV dealerships. Deliveries will commence by the end of May.

The ePluto 7G PRO has a pan India ex-showroom price of Rs 94,999. However, the on-road price may vary depending on state-level subsidies and regional transport office (RTO) fees.

In addition to the launch, PURE EV claims that it is actively expanding its dealer network across major cities and towns throughout India. By the end of FY24, the company aims to establish more than 300 touch-points.

The ePluto 7G PRO comes equipped with an AIS 156 certified 3.0 KWH battery featuring a smart Battery Management System (BMS) and Bluetooth connectivity. This battery technology has also been used in PURE EV's ecoDryft motorcycle platform. Powering the scooter is a 1.5 KW Motor with a 2.4 KW Motor Control Unit (MCU) and a CAN-based charger. It offers a range of 100 KM to 150 KM in three different modes.

Rohit Vadera, co-founder and CEO of PURE EV, expressed his enthusiasm for the launch, stating, "This upgraded version of our highly popular 7G model reflects our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and delivering excellence to our customers. The ePluto 7G PRO caters to the needs of customers seeking longer-range scooters. We are thrilled to have received over 5000 enquiries during the pre-launch phase and anticipate over 2000 bookings within the first month of its release."

Also read: Ather slashes prices of its latest model, discontinues affordable variant

Also read: Virat Kohli adds new limited edition electric scooter to his garage; check details