Renault Kiger launched in India; Check out price, specifications

Renault Kiger, the production-specs for which were revealed earlier this year, has been launched in the country. Renault Kiger is the latest addition to the subcompact SUV market segment. Renault Kiger will be available at a starting price of Rs 5.45 lakh (ex-showroom) which is similar to the price of Nissan Magnite. The top variant of the Renault Kiger has been priced at Rs 9.55 lakh.

The car is based on the CMF-A+ platform and has been built under the Renault-Nissan alliance. Renault Kiger shares several cycle parts with the Nissan Magnite. The Nissan Magnite has received a warm reception since it was launched. Renault hopes that Kiger will be able to replicate Nissan Magnite's success.

The aggressive pricing is expected to help the model in undercutting competition in the market segment by a healthy margin. Renault Kiger is going against cars like Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 300 and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

Renault Kiger will be available in four variants. These include - RXE, RXL, RXT and the top-spec RXZ.

Renault Kiger specifications

Renault had showcased the Kiger SUV at the Greater Noida Auto Expo in February 2020. The Renault Kiger SUV boasts of an all-new 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine. The same engine can also be found in Nissan's Magnite subcompact SUV. The Renault Kiger will also have a 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated engine which is capable of developing 71PS and 96Nm of maximum torque. The transmission options of the Renault Kiger include a 5-speed manual as well as an AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) Unit. Renault Kiger will also come with driving modes - Eco, Sport and Normal.

Earlier, Renault has revealed that its Kiger SUV will be coming in 'Aurora Borealis' colour.

Also Read: Renault pins hopes on Kiger to cross 1 million sales mark