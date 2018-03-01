Renault slashes Duster price by up to Rs 1 lakh

French carmaker Renault has lowered the price of its compact sports utility vehicle Duster by Rs 29,746 to Rs 10,07,61 citing increased localisation in the vehicle. Higher localisation substitutes imported content in a car where a manufacturer has to pay higher duties, bringing in cost efficiencies in a product.

Post reduction, the petrol range of the model now starts at 7.95 lakh as against Rs 8.5 lakh earlier and tops out at Rs 9.95 lakh for the automatic version against Rs 10.25 lakh earlier. The diesel range now starts at Rs 8.95 lakh against Rs 9.46 lakh earlier and tops out at Rs 12.79 lakh for the all wheel drive variant that was earlier priced at Rs 13.8 lakh.

"Renault had one of the highest localisation done on KWID with 98% at the time of launch," said Sumit Sawhney, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India Operations. "We are happy to pass on the benefits to the new Duster customers making it more attractive across the range enabled by our aggressive localisation strategy."

Launched in 2012, Duster was one of the first compact SUVs to be launched in India and was a huge hit in the first few years. Intensifying competition in the segment with the entry of Hyundai Creta, Maruti S Cross and Vitara Brezza in the last couple of years has however resulted in a steep decline in sales of the model. In its first full year, Duster's sales tally stood at 54,219 units. In 2017, that had shrunk to just 15,158 units. In contrast, Creta's sales were 105,484 units.

The Creta is priced between Rs 9.29-13.03 lakh for the petrol and 9.99-14.6 lakh for the diesel versions. With this round of price correction, the difference between the price of Creta and Duster is significantly more.