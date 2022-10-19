Rolls-Royce has unveiled its first electric car and it looks like a dream on wheels

The uber-luxury automobile brand Rolls-Royce has introduced its first electric car called Spectre. The new car is planning to offer over 500 km of range and will be loaded with all luxury goodies. Rolls Royce had earlier announced that its complete line-up will be electrified by 2030. This is the first step towards achieving that resolution.



Rolls-Royce is undertaking stringent testing for the new electric car. Spectre is being subjected to a journey of more than 2.5 million kilometres. The development will be completed by 2023.



Design

The Rolls Royce Spectre has an extremely aerodynamic design

Rolls-Royce Spectre Spirit of Ecstasy





Rolls-Royce Spectre gets split headlight treatment that is intersected by the widest grille ever bestowed on a Rolls-Royce. This could be achieved due to the lack of air vents at the front. The vanes of the Pantheon grille are now smoother in section and a flusher fit, designed to provide better aerodynamics.



The car gets a stainless steel finish on the grille with an aero-tuned Spirit of Ecstasy figurine. The company claims it took 830 combined hours of design modeling and wind tunnel testing to achieve this design. The grille enhances the motor car’s drag coefficient, which at just 0.25cd makes Spectre Rolls-Royce’s most aerodynamic motor car, ever.



This ‘waft line’ is the visual representation of the ‘magic carpet ride’ and its upwards sweep toward the front is inspired by the gently lifting bow of an accelerating power boat.



The silhouette’s most dramatic feature is Spectre’s fastback which recalls the most evocative motor cars and watercraft in history. Following the roofline back, the tail lamps are set into the largest single body panel ever produced for a Rolls-Royce, which extends from the A-pillar to the luggage compartment. The jewel-like vertical tail lamps themselves are colourless for neutrality, in anticipation of the myriad of colourways selected by the buyer during the commissioning process.



Rolls-Royce claims that the Spectre is the first production two-door coupé to be equipped with 23-inch wheels in almost one hundred years.



Interiors

The new Rolls-Royce Spectre Interiors

Spectre is provisioned with bespoke features like Starlight Doors, which incorporate 4,796 softly illuminated ‘stars’. The coach doors can also be commissioned with a backdrop of wood Canadel Panelling.



The night-time theme continues with Spectre’s Illuminated Fascia. It incorporates the Spectre nameplate surrounded by a cluster of over 5,500 stars. Located on the passenger side of the dashboard, the illuminations are completely invisible when the motor car is not in operation.



Alongside the illuminated surfaces, Spectre is equipped with a completely redesigned digital architecture of luxury named SPIRIT. SPIRIT will manage the motor car’s functions and it will be integrated into the marque’s Whispers application.



As with other Rolls-Royce motor cars, Spectre’s interior suite offers buyers new offerings. The new front seat design has been inspired by British tailoring, with lapel sections that can be rendered in contrasting or matching colours to the main base.



Range and Power

Rolls Royce Spectre Tailgate





The company has claimed that the final power, acceleration and range figures are still being refined. Spectre will enter the final phase in the second quarter of 2023. According to the preliminary data, Spectre is expected to have an all-electric range of 320 miles or 520 kilometres WLTP and offer 900 Nm of torque from its 430kW powertrain. It is anticipated to achieve 0-60mph in 4.4 seconds (0-100km/h in 4.5 seconds).