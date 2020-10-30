Slovakian company tests 'AirCar' that can transform from car to plane in 3 mins

We might not see a flying pony ever but it seems that the reality of a flying car is not far. A Slovakian company recently tested what they call an AirCar. Klein Vision, a research and development company, has been working to develop a flying car for 30 years now. The developers say that the car is suitable for self-driven journeys or as a commercial taxi service. The car is capable of transforming itself into an airplane in just three minutes.

An official release stated that ,"The fifth generation flying car designed by Professor Stefan Klein completed two 1500' AGL flights at Piestany airport in Slovakia this week. The model safely achieved two full airport patterns, including two takeoffs and landings." The statement said that the two-seat model weighs 1,100kg and can carry an additional load of 200kg per flight.

The AirCar is powered by a BMW 1.6l engine. It has a car-plane that has an effective power output of 140HP, with an estimated travel range of 1,000 km and flight consumption of 18 l/h.

Professor Klein said that they already have a buyer for AirCar. As per KleinVision's official website, the flying prototype of AirCar was introduced to the general public in November 2019 at the China International Import (CIIE) in Shanghai.

Klein Vision isn't the only manufacturer of such cars with other brands like AeroMobil also in the space.

Also read: First 2 lakh electric two-wheelers to be exempted from road tax, registration fee in Telangana