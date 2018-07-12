Tata Harrier teaser goes live on official website with dedicated page to register interest

Tata christened its upcoming SUV with as Harrier. The concept version of the car was unveiled during the Auto Expo 2018. The car managed to be one of the few busiest counters at the venue. With the imposing size and Tata's Impact Design 2.0 philosophy the car seemed to be built for the ultimate showdown with giants like Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour. Surprisingly, the new SUV will be placed just above Tata Nexon and hence compete with Jeep Compass and Hyundai Creta.

Tata has put up an official page for the car which gives us snippets of what to expect from the upcoming car. Tata has also released pictures flaunting the silhouette of the SUV. By the looks of it, the car looks a lot like the concept version that was put up at the Expo. The narrow but aggressive headlamps and slick led tail lamps give it a defining character.

The new website dedicated to the car also gives buyers a chance to register their interest by going to the website. On the site, you can submit your personal information like name, email id, mobile number, and city. The car is expected to be unveiled later this year but it will hit Indian roads only by early 2019.

Tata claims Harrier is based on a new generation 'Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced' Architecture , which is developed in collaboration with Jaguar Land Rover. This architecture is derived from the Land Rover D8 architecture and is adapted to suit the Indian conditions by Tata engineers.

Announcing the name of this much-anticipated SUV, Mr. Mayank Pareek - President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said - "With Turnaround 2.0 into play, we are geared to win sustainably in the market. We are proudly speeding towards our next market introduction - 'Tata Harrier', yet another game changer, to offer our customers a product, that is not only exciting but that which will take our brand value to the next level. With legendary pedigree running through its veins, 'Tata Harrier' promises to shatter all current benchmarks and pave entirely new standards for SUVs in India. This is in line with our well-defined go-to-market strategy. We are excited to introduce the 'Tata Harrier' to our customers and are gearing up for the commercial launch in the first quarter of 2019."