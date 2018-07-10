Tata Monsoon Offers: Discounts, exchange bonus, insurance at Re 1

Tata Motors Limited, subsidiary of the Tata Group, has come out with a range of discounts and exchange offers on its best-selling cars this monsoon season. Customers who buy the Tigor, Nano, Hexa, Safari Storme, and Zest can benefit by availing the first year's insurance at just Rs.1.

Additionally, discounts up-to Rs.30,000 can be availed on select models, and exchange bonus of up-to Rs.15,000 is available on the Nexon and Tiago. Residents of Gujarat can avail additional consumer discounts, and insurance at Rs.1 for the first year on the Nexon and Tiago.

In May 2019, as reported by Zig Wheels, Tata is coming up with the new 5-seater SUV H5X which has been named 'Harrier.' Among others, the H5X is expected to compete against the Hyundai Creta, Jeep Compass, Renault Duster and Nissan Terrano.

The H5X is built on the land Rover L550 platform and will come in both 5-seater and 7-seater variants. The concept car shown at the Auto Expo 2018 included slim LED headlamps, large 22-inch alloy wheels, sharp character lines, and a floating roofline. Within the cabin, the car houses a large touch-screen infotainment system. It comes with a 2.0-liter Fiat's multi-jet diesel engine with 140 PS and 170 PS variants. The 5-seater is expected to be priced around Rs 8-12 lakhs, while the 7-seater may cost Rs 12-17 lakhs.

This isn't the first time when Tata has named a car after a bird. The Tata Nexon was called Osprey, the Tiago and Tigor were called Kite4 and Kite5 respectively. The company's current flagship, the Hexa, was called Project Eagle, whereas the Tata Bolt and Zest were called Falcon4 and Falcon5 respectively.

Meanwhile, Tata Motors will invest $1 billion in the next three years in the passenger vehicle segment. The move is touted to be the biggest investment of the company in the passenger vehicle business, and comes after growing demands for newer cars in the segment.