Tata Motors adds 160 new service workshops, total 705 outlets

Tata Motors on Wednesday announced the addition of 160 new service workshops for passenger vehicles in FY 21-22 to reach a total of 705 operational workshops as on April 1, 2022.

The company said in a statement that the expansion has helped it increase its service coverage across 485 cities, increasing the number of cars serviced in FY22 by 30% as compared to the last fiscal.

Furthermore, Tata Motors also announced the introduction of EzServe - a two-wheeler-based service concept that aims to provide a safe service experience to customers at their doorstep.

Commenting on the development, Dimple Mehta - Head, Customer Care, Domestic and International Business, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, "We at Tata Motors have extensively expanded our service network in the last 12 months to cater to our customer needs pan India. Our endeavour is to enhance service touchpoints with focus on shorter formats to make us adequately close to our Tata Motors customers."



"We are delighted to introduce the unique EzServe initiative that aims at quick redressal of customer grievances at their doorstep. This two-wheeler-based service concept helps in reaching out to customers in smaller cluster locations," she added.



Every EzServe unit comes with an elaborate kit containing 3 utility boxes mounted on the bike's rear. These boxes are packed with spare parts, a vacuum cleaner, a jack & jack stand, and several hand tools.

Additionally, Tata Motors will also ensure that the senior technicians who will be providing the service are well-groomed and carry proper ID cards, the statement added.

Furthermore, the company has also digitised the process of registering repair orders at workshops that are designed to promptly respond to customer queries, provide cost estimations and work in sync with its Service Connect App, available to customers, which relays real-time data to the concerned after-sales teams.

"This app brings the facility of contactless service support in terms of online services like booking, vehicle pick up request, updates on vehicle repair status, viewing of repair estimates for scheduled and frequent jobs etc," the statement said.



This online platform, the company said, can also be used for information regarding vehicle servicing, authorised dealers/service centre locations, as well as services like extended warranty, annual maintenance contracts (value care), 24x7 roadside assistance support and so forth.