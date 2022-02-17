Tata Motors’ JLR, NVIDIA team up to deliver automated driving systems

Tata Motors subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has announced a multi-year strategic partnership with artificial intelligence (AI) and computing company NVIDIA to develop and deliver next-generation automated driving systems coupled with AI-enabled services and experiences for customers.



Beginning 2025, new JLR vehicles will be built on NVIDIA’s DRIVE software-define platform which will deliver active safety, automated driving and parking systems and driver assistance systems. On the inside, the system will offer AI features like driver and occupant monitoring and advanced visualization of the vehicle’s environment, as per an official Tata Motors release.



NVIDIA’s full-stack solution for JLR cars is based on the former’s DRIVE Hyperion platform that comprises DRIVE Orin centralized AV computers, DRIVE AV and DRIVE IX software. DRIVE Orin is the AI brain of the car and runs the JLR operating system whereas DRIVE Hyperion is the central nervous system. Besides this, it also offers safety, security and networking sensors and surround sensors.



JLR will also utilise in-house developed data centre solutions with NVIDIA DGX for training AI models and DRIVE Sim software built on the NVIDIA Omniverse to ensure real-time and physically accurate simulation. “Jaguar Land Rover’s software-defined features and its end-to-end verification and validation architecture will enable the delivery of innovative assisted and automated driving services throughout the life of the vehicle via over-the-air software updates,” the release underscored.



According to JLR CEO Thierry Bolloré, this partnership with NVIDIA is essential to realising the company’s Reimagine strategy and setting new benchmarks in quality, technology and sustainability. He further said that the JLR-NVIDIA partnership “will unlock a world of potential for our future vehicles as the business continues its transformation into a truly global, digital powerhouse.”



Founder and CEO of NVIDIA Jensen Huang said, “Next-generation cars will transform automotive into one of the largest and most advanced technology industries. Fleets of software-defined, programmable cars will offer new functionalities and services for the life of the vehicles. We are thrilled to partner with Jaguar Land Rover to reimagine the future of transportation and create the most advanced cars.”

