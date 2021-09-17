Tata Motors teases Safari Gold Edition ahead of IPL 2021 in UAE

Tata Motors has released the teaser of its upcoming Safari Gold Edition ahead of the impending second phase of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). IPL 2021 Phase 2 will take place from September 19 to October 15 in the UAE, according to the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The automobile giant released a short teaser of the upcoming Tata Motors SUV on its official Twitter page and wrote, "Experience the feeling of being in an oasis in the middle of the desert. Coming soon only at VIVO IPL 2021, UAE."

The 13-second video captures the theme of Tata Safari and the desert in the UAE perfectly by merging golden and yellow colours to convey suspense. Before IPL 2021 had even begun, Tata Motors confirmed its sponsorship of the IPL, with the brand new Tata Safari.

"All-New SAFARI is the official partner of Vivo IPL 2021. Get ready to reclaim your life with this legendary partnership, it's going to be a thrilling one we bet," Tata Motors tweeted.

Currently, Tata Safari is offered with 6 and 7-seater options and comes with features like panoramic sunroof, 8.8-inch floating island infotainment system, and a host of safety features like advanced ESP with 14 functionalities, disc brakes and electronic parking brake.

