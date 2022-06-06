Tata Motors to deliver 10,000 EVs to BluSmart Electric Mobility

Tata Motors, on the occasion of World Environment Day, signed an agreement with BluSmart Electric Mobility for delivering 10,000 XPRES T EVs to the company. The company claimed that this deployment of 10,000 units is the biggest ever EV fleet order in India.

These vehicles are an addition to the 3,500 XPRES T EV order, which was signed by both the companies in October last year, and will be used across the country for commuters, in turn, to help minimise the carbon footprint, the automobile major stated.

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “Tata Motors is taking active steps towards the rapid electrification of mobility, and it is heartening to see renowned fleet aggregators joining the green mobility wave with us. We are delighted to continue our association with BluSmart Electric Mobility as we deploy 10,000 XPRES-T EVs across the country. Our XPRES-T EV fleet offers an optimal battery size along with a captive fast charging solution and has already set benchmarks in its category.”

Anmol Singh Jaggi, CoFounder, BluSmart Electric Mobility, “With our $50M in Series A fundraise, we are supercharged to rapidly expand across Delhi NCR and the metro cities. We are thankful to Tata Motors for charging up our journey to scale up at a fast pace. BluSmart Electric Mobility has covered 50 million clean kms and delivered over 1.6 million zero-emission rides with an elevated customer experience on its platform. We are building a large-scale integrated EV mobility ecosystem in India - from the country's largest fully-electric ride-hailing service to the largest network of EV charging super hubs.”

Tata Motors launched the XPRES brand in July 2021 for fleet customers and the XPRES-T EV became the first vehicle under this brand. The XPRES-T electric sedan has 2 range options – 213km and 165km (ARAI certified range under test conditions). It has a battery of 21.5 kWh and 16.5 kWh and can be charged from 0- 80% in 90 minutes and 110 minutes, respectively, by using fast charging or any 15 A plug point.



