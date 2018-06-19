Tata Nano to get another lease of life with new electric motor; Ola among first buyers

The Tata Nano is all set to come in a new avatar, the all-new Jayem Neo EV. Not only that, the new Nano will also be incorporated in the cab service company Ola, where 400 units of the new car will initially be supplied. Jayem Automotive, an engineering company has supplied parts to Tata Motors for a very long time. Tata Motors announced a joint venture with Jayem Automotives Pvt. Ltd. to develop special performance vehicles. Both Tata and Jayem will work together to enhance performance and appearance of these vehicles in order to offer its customers a niche range quality and exciting products.

Guenter Butschek, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Motors, said, "We are delighted to partner with Jayem, a brand known for its capabilities in concept creation and prototyping of special performance vehicles. This partnership is a step towards creating long-term relationships as a part of our transformation journey and to bring more exciting performance variants to our product range."

Jayem Automotives will now source the body shell and cycle parts from Tata Motors and assemble the Neo Electric in Coimbatore. Jayem will use an electric motor of 23 HP that runs on a 48V electric powertrain. No further details about the new hatchback are known as of now.

The Jayem Neo is likely to feature the Tata badge on the bonnet. This will be a big step for the hatchback as the car's petrol version sale in India has been dismal. Electric cars in India have seen a surge in demand and have already gone big scale in foreign countries. With rising fuel prices and environmental concerns, electric cars could replace petrol and diesel cars in the next decade.

Ola has big plans for electric cars as well. The company plans to have about a million electric cars by 2021 which will include both electric three-wheelers and electric cars. This move can bring a lot of benefits as it will bring down the running costs of the cars. Also, it will impact the pollution levels as there will be no emissions from the exhaust pipes. More electric cars also means India will be less dependent on expensive crude oil imports.