Tata's new SUV made jointly with Jaguar Land Rover named Harrier; pictures, design

Tata Motors has finally revealed the production name of the much anticipated H5X SUV. The car that will sit above Nexon will be called Harrier. Harrier in literal terms means "a dominant beast imbued with endless stamina and strength. Gifted with unwavering instinct. Effortlessly conquers every challenge thrown its way."

The new car from Tata Motors is based on the Impact Design 2.0 philosophy. 'Tata Harrier will be the first vehicle to sport this design philosophy. According to Tata's official press release, "it will offer extraordinary exterior design, thoughtfully and intelligently designed plush interiors, future ready connectivity and best-in-class infotainment."

Tata claims the new Harrier is based on a new generation 'Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced' Architecture , which is developed in collaboration with Jaguar Land Rover. This architecture is derived from the Land Rover D8 architecture and is adapted to suit the Indian conditions by Tata engineers.

Announcing the name of this much-anticipated SUV, Mr. Mayank Pareek - President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said - "With Turnaround 2.0 into play, we are geared to win sustainably in the market. We are proudly speeding towards our next market introduction - 'Tata Harrier', yet another game changer, to offer our customers a product, that is not only exciting but that which will take our brand value to the next level. With legendary pedigree running through its veins, 'Tata Harrier' promises to shatter all current benchmarks and pave entirely new standards for SUVs in India. This is in line with our well-defined go-to-market strategy. We are excited to introduce the 'Tata Harrier' to our customers and are gearing up for the commercial launch in the first quarter of 2019."

