Tata Nexon AMT bookings begin at select dealerships, to come with creep function, hill assist

Bookings for the Tata Nexon AMT have reportedly begun at certain Tata Motors dealerships in Delhi-NCR region ahead of its official launch. During the launch of Tata Nexon back in September 2017, the Indian auto giant had said that it will launch an AMT variant of the compact SUV depending on consumer demand. Tata Motors is yet to announce the official launch date for Tata Nexon AMT, though.

The Tata Nexon AMT was spotted recently at the Auto Expo 2018 in a new Etna Orange colour. This new colour option is expected to be introduced to the Nexon line-up with launch of the AMT trim. The popular Impact Design based exterior of the compact SUV has been kept unchanged in the AMT variant.

The AMT transmission on Tata Nexon AMT will be a six-speed unit, which will be paired with both 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. The three-cylinder 1,198cc petrol engine can deliver 108.5bhp power at 5000rpm and 170Nm torque at 1750-4000rpm. The four-cylinder 1,496cc diesel engine churns out 108.5bhp power at 3,750rpm and 260Nm torque at 1,500-2,750rpm.

The Tata Nexon AMT will come with a creep function. This will allow the car to slowly move ahead in heavy traffic by just releasing the brake pedal, without pressing the accelerator. The Nexon AMT will also have hill assist, which is also helpful in bumper-to-bumper city traffic. The Tata Nexon AMT will come with tiptronic mode that will allow the driver to change gears manually.

Going by the past trends, Tata Motors is expected to launch the AMT variants of top spec Nexon models only. The test mules of Nexon AMT spotted yet have been seen with XZA badging, which indicates top-of-line XZ trim getting the AMT transmission.

The Tata Nexon is being sold at Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 9.62 lakh (ex-showroom prices). The Nexon AMT is expected to be sold for a Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 premium over the price of the manual variants.