Tata Nexon EV Max gets DARK Edition variant; check price, features, more

Tata Motors has announced the launch of the Nexon EV MAX DARK. The vehicle is an extended version of the company's Nexon electric SUV and is available in two trims - XZ+ LUX and XZ+ LUX with a 7.2 kW AC fast charger, priced at Rs 19.04 lakhs (ex-showroom) and Rs 19.54 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively, across India.

The Nexon EV MAX DARK features a larger 10.25-inch infotainment screen, TFT high-resolution HD display, 180+ voice commands, HD rearview camera, wireless Android Auto, and Apple Carplay. Tata Motors claims this upgrade includes enhanced audio performance, sharp notes, and extended bass performance. The vehicle also features a user interface (UI) and voice assistant in six regional languages - English, Hindi, Bengali Tamil, Telugu, and Marathi.

Regarding exterior and interior design, the Nexon EV MAX DARK features a Midnight Black-coloured body with Charcoal Grey alloy wheels, satin black 'Humanity Line', projector headlamps with Tri-Arrow DRLs, Tri-arrow LED tail lamps, and DARK mascot on the fender.

Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition Interiors

The interior includes a Dark-themed interior pack, Glossy Piano Black dashboard with the tri-arrow pattern, Dark-themed leatherette door trims with tri-arrow perforations, and Dark-themed leatherette seat upholstery with tri-arrow perforations & EV blue highlight stitches.



Nexon EV MAX DARK Features

The Nexon EV MAX DARK features additions like an electronic parking brake with auto hold, front leatherette ventilated seats, air purifier with AQI display, wireless smartphone charger, cruise control, auto-dimming IRVM, electric sunroof, auto headlamps, rain sensing wiper, fully automatic temperature control, cooled glovebox, rear AC vents, smart key with push button start/stop (PEPS), electrically operated ORVMS with auto fold, rear wiper washer & defogger, 4 speaker+ 4 tweeters, steering mounted controls, and a 7-inch TFT digital instrument cluster with full graphic display.

Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition Dashboard

Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales, and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., "The Nexon EV is India’s #1 EV and in a short span has been loved and trusted by over 50,000 customers, making it the flagbearer of India’s EV evolution. The DARK range on the other hand has made a mark for itself too by becoming a popular choice of customers. With the success of the #DARK and the popularity of the Nexon EV MAX, we felt it was the right time to marry the two and present to our customers this new avatar that moves DARK to MAX."