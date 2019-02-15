Tata Motors sells 2 lakh units of Tiago within three years

Tata Tiago has has managed to cross the cumulative sales milestone of two lakh units of the domestic market within three years of its launch. Tata Motors had launched the entry level hatchback in April 2016, followed by a NRG model that was launched in September 2018.

"The Tiago continues to be one of the few models in the hatchback segment that is still registering positive growth despite being in its third year of production," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Business Unit President Mayank Pareek said in a statement.

Tata Tiago comes with a choice of either a 1.2-litre 1,199cc Revotron petrol engine, or a 1.05-litre Revotorq diesel engine. Both motors come in a three-cylinder configuration with multi-drive mode.

The Revotron petrol engine on Tata Tiago is good for 83bhp of max power and 114Nm of max torque. The Revotorq diesel engine, on the hand, can deliver 69bhp of max power and 140Nm of max torque. The petrol engine comes coupled with either manual transmission or an AMT gearbox, whereas the diesel engine only comes with a manual gearbox.

The Tata Tiago is available in a total of 22 variants, priced in range of Rs 4.20 lakh to Rs 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom prices in Delhi).

