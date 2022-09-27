Tata's most affordable electric vehicle, Tiago EV, to launch on Sept 28; all you need to know

Homegrown automotive manufacturer Tata Motors is all set to launch its new electric vehicle 'Tiago EV' in India on Wednesday, September 28. The new Tiago EV would come equipped with new features, a 26kWh battery pack and is expected to offer more than 300 km of driving range on a single charge.

The new Tata Tiago EV, in the brand's electrified line-up, will sit below Nexon EV and Tigor EV, and would be among 10 models the company has promised to launch by 2026. India's largest electric vehicle manufacturer's latest EV, which is expected to go on sale in the coming months, was first shown as a concept at a UK event and later in India's Auto Expo 2018.

Expected price

Tata's upcoming Tiago EV is expected to cost around Rs 10 lakh, placing it among the country's most affordable electric cars. However, Tata could also roll out the Tiago EV with an introductory price of under Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

This would also make the upcoming EV the cheapest EV by any manufacturer in the segment. Interestingly, the company already offers one of the cheapest EVs in the domestic market as its Tigor EV is priced at Rs 12.49 lakh. On the other hand, other EV manufacturers offer their vehicles above Rs 20 lakh.

Powertrain

The new Tata Tiago EV is likely to come with a 26kWh battery pack and offer more than 300km of range. It is lilkely to get the same electric motor and front-wheel drive setup as the Tigor EV. This motor churns out 74.7PS of power and 170Nm of torque.

Tata Motor's new EV would also be its smallest electric offering in India, suggesting that its battery capacity, power figures and features would be the lowest in the company's EV line-up. The exact price, driving range and other details would be shared at the time of its launch.

Features

The new Tiago EV is likely to come with features like cruise control and multiple re-gen modes. It could also get different modes to help with a better experience. The new EV's charging time is also expected to be similar to Tigor EV, which offers a 0-80 per cent charge in around 65 minutes.

Tata Motors is expected to launch Tiago EV's XPRES-T variant too, which would be slightly underpowered compared to the passenger vehicle with a range above 200 km.

In addition to this, the Tiago EV could also feature a split battery pack, similar to its sibling Tigor EV. With affordable pricing and features, Tata Motors' Tiago EV could be a game changer for India's mass-market EV segment as well as for the company too.

Tata Motors, on the back of its Nexon EV and Tigor EV, has already managed to capture 88 per cent of the electric passenger vehicle market in India. The company sold 3,845 EVs comprising Nexon EV Prime, Nexon EV Max, and Tigor EV in August 2022, as against 4,022 units in July 2022.

The company's retail sales stood at 37,725 units in August 2022, up from 25,930 units sold in August 2021. Its overall market share also improved to 13.75 per cent from 10.06 per cent YoY.