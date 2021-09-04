Tesla may launch $25,000 electric hatchback without a steering wheel in 2023

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has reportedly told Tesla employees that the automaker is aiming to launch its previously announced $25,000 (around Rs 18 lakh) electric car in 2023.

The tech billionaire hinted that the new car might not even be equipped with a steering wheel, according to a report by electrek.co.

Elon Musk, during the Tesla Battery Day event last year, announced that the EV (electric vehicle) maker will be making a $25,000 car.

He had earlier hinted that the company had achieved the feat of bringing the car prices down by developing a new battery cell besides a new battery manufacturing unit.

This is said to have reduced the cost of batteries by around 50%. Furthermore, the $25,000 electric car is expected to be a hatchback that Tesla is aiming to manufacture at its Gigafactory in China and export worldwide, the report added.

Meanwhile, the company under its subsidiary Tesla Energy Ventures is planning to sell electricity directly to consumers in the US.

The company has filed an application with the Public Utilities Commission of Texas wherein it has requested to become a "retail electric provider" (REP).

Tesla presently offers a retail electric plan in the UK and Australia, which focuses on integrating home energy storage.

