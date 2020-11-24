Toyota launches Innova Crysta 2020; check out new features

Toyota Kirloskar Motors (TKM) on November 24 rolled out its all new Innova Crysta. Available in GX, VX & ZX grades, the new Toyota Innova Crysta gets several design updates on the outside while its cabin has been refreshed to offer a more premium touch and feel.

Toyota announced the launch of Innova Crysta with a starting price of Rs 16.26 lakh, going up to Rs 24.33 lakh (ex showroom prices).

The new Innova is equipped with features such as a new trapezoidal piano black grille with chrome ornamentation that smoothly merges into the headlamps, a sharper front bumper design and diamond-cut alloy wheels for a contemporary look. The MPV features seven airbags, Vehicle Stability Control and Hill Start Assist.

The interiors get a fresh look with the option of a new upholstery colour of Camel Tan in the ZX grade. A new and larger Smart Playcast touchscreen audio with Android Auto and Apple Carplay has been introduced in the upgraded Innova. Besides, customers can now enjoy vehicle connectivity features such as real-time vehicle tracking, geofencing, last parked location and many more as optional accessories in the new Innova Crysta.

Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, "The Innova redefined the segment when it was introduced in India more than 15 years ago as a premium MPV that offers unrivaled comfort, convenience and looks, these skillfully combined with Toyota's quality, durability and reliability, made it a winner."

He added, "The new and bolder Innova Crysta continues that legacy in accordance with our tradition of customer-first approach."

