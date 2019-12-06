Triumph launches Rocket 3 R in India; check out price, features, colors and models

British bike firm 'Triumph Motorcycles' launched its latest 'Rocket 3 R' in India on Friday. The bike is priced at Rs 18 lakh in the country. Triumph has offered Rocket 3 R in two colors-- Korosi Red and Phantom Black. The motorcycle firm has two models -- Rocket 3 R and Rocket 3 GT -- but in India only Rocket 3 R will be available.

Here are the features of Triumph Rocket 3 R:

The Rocket 3 serves up effortless acceleration and response in any gear, with a flat, rich curve that reaches its peak at 4,000 rpm then holds maximum torque all the way through the mid-range.

Peak power is 164 HP at 6,000 rpm (11% up on the previous generation), with more power from a low 3,500 rpm and all the way up to a new higher redline of 7,000 rpm.

Rocket 3 R engine: The Rocket 3 has a 2,500cc triple engine. Its engine is optimised to deliver a 39.6-pound weight savings over the previous Rocket generations.

Rocket 3 R acceleration and torque: The bike comes with 163 LB-FT of peak torque.

Rocket 3 R headlight: The Rocket 3 R's all-new signature twin led headlight has a "Triumph maker's mark" triangle branding and DRL (Daytime Running Light).

Rocket 3 R spoke wheels: The 20-spoke wheels with imposing 9.45 inch rear tire size, are made of light eight cast aluminium.

Rocket 3 R rider and pillion: The Rocket 3 R's rider and pillion saddle setup has aluminium finishers underneath the seat.