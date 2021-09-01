Triumph Tiger 1200 reaches final stages of testing; check out details

Triumph Motorcycles on Wednesday said its all-new Tiger 1200 has now reached its final stages of testing. The company also released a teaser that showcases a camouflaged prototype of the upcoming motorcycle.

"Lighter and more powerful, the all-new Tiger 1200 transformation is on its way," Triumph said in an official statement. "The word 'transformation' simply doesn't do it justice. Designed to deliver the new ultimate large capacity adventure ride, the incredible Tiger 1200 will bring every advantage in one all-new motorcycle family," the British motorcycle manufacturer said.

The company has said that Tiger 1200 will be significantly lighter than its closest competition and will have an "astonishing transformation in weight".

Tiger 1200 will combine "the triple powered engine advantage with a new dimension in class-leading agility, control and handling". The firm is yet to announce a launch date for the motorcycle.

The new-generation Tiger 1200 is expected to be a completely new model which will boast of a new frame as well as new inline-triple engine from the Speed Triple, according to carandbike.

From the teaser, it is evident that Tiger 1200 will have a new dual-sided swingarm but the motorcycle would still be shaft-driven. The dual-sided swingarm will be replacing the single-sided shaft-driven swingarm present on the older model of the motorcycle.

The design of Tiger 1200 seems to be inspired by the firm's current generation Tiger 900. The radiator of the motorcycle seems to have a split design similar to the one on the Tiger 900. From the teaser, it seems that Triumph has reduced a lot of bulk from Tiger 1200, making it more compact than the older versions. The new frame and engine will also contribute to the motorcycle being lighter than its closest competition.

