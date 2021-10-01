TVS clocks 6% growth in September sales at 3.4 lakh units

TVS Motor Company said on Friday that it has registered a 6 per cent year-on-year growth in sales. In a regulatory filing, the company said it sold 3,47,156 units in September 2021 as compared to 3,27,692 units in the same month, in the previous year.

As per TVS, the total two-wheeler segment in September registered 6 per cent growth by clocking in sales of 3,32,511 units as compared to 3,13,332 units in September last year. Domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 2,44,084 units up from 2,41,762 units last September.

The company also said they anticipate further improvement in sales in days to come. "With pandemic restrictions easing and the festive season soon approaching, we expect the retails to improve significantly in the coming months," the company statement said.

The two and three-wheeler maker saw decent growth in the motorcycle segment, which grew 19% with sales of 166,046 units in September 2021 against 1,39,698. The sale of scooters was marginally up from 1,03,877 units in last September to 104,091 units in the last month.

As far as the three-wheeler segment is concerned, TVS registered 2 per cent growth, with sales of 14,645 units in September 2021, up from 14,360 units.

TVS' exports surged 20% with figures crossing the 1,00,000 mark. "The Company's total exports registered a growth of 20% with sales of 102,259 units in the month of September 2021 as against 85,163 units in September 2020. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 24% with sales of 88,427 units in September 2021 as against sales of 71,570 units in September 2020," the company said.

Edited by Akashdeep Baruah

Also Read: TVS Motor Company share rises 5% after net loss narrows to Rs 15 crore in Q1

Also Read: TVS Motor will let buyers customise vehicles on its built-to-order platform