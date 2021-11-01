Uber commits Rs 100 crore for various driver welfare initiatives

Ride-hailing major Uber has committed Rs 100 crore for various welfare initiatives to support its driver partners and their families, impacted by COVID-19.



Driver partners across moto, auto and car industries have benefited from the company's initiatives like the Uber Care Driver fund, COVID financial assistance, vaccination compensation for drivers, safety kit distribution, free online doctor consultation, and microloans, Uber said in a statement.



Uber said that it had created the Uber Care Driver Fund with an initial commitment of Rs 25 crore during the early days of the pandemic to help the driver partners. It said this benefitted approximately 1,00,000 driver partners.



Besides, the company spent Rs 6 crore each towards safety kit and safety screen distribution among driver partners, while it also announced approximately Rs 2 crore worth of COVID financial assistance program for driver partners.



"An additional Rs 18.5 crore worth of cash incentives was pledged to encourage driver partners to get vaccinated by compensating them for the time spent in getting the shots. More than 2,50,000 driver partners on the platform have already received at least one vaccine shot," it said.



Uber said it has also facilitated Rs 18 crore of microloans during 2020 and 2021 for its driver partners, and free online doctor consultations for 75,000 drivers and their families in the last two years.



"By investing upwards of Rs 100 crore in these initiatives, we have been successful in supporting and empowering driver partners with improved access to health insurance, financial support, vaccination, and medical consultations," Uber India SA President Prabhjeet Singh said.

Read Also: Bharat Bandh: Auto, taxis run as usual in Delhi; shops open

Read Also: Used car market sees rising demand as semiconductor chip shortage hurts new car supply