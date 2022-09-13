WATCH: Ola shares exclusive behind-the-scenes video of its swanky Futurefactory in Tamil Nadu

Electric two-wheeler maker Ola shared some behind-the-scene glimpses of operations at its factory in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri. The two-minute-20-second-long video begins with a wide-angle shot of the Ola Futurefactory and progresses into giving viewers a sneak peek into the factory’s day-to-day operations.

Ola shared the video on Twitter and wrote, “INSIDE OUT: Watch the world’s largest 2W factory in all its glory. Witness the behind the scenes of the iconic Ola S1 coming to life.”

The Ola Futurefactory has an annual production capacity of 10 lakh four-wheelers, 1 crore two-wheelers and 100 GWh batteries. It has a 100 per cent female workforce and has over 3,000 AI-driven robots helping with the production.

The recent round of Ola S1’s deliveries and deliveries of the limited edition Khaki S1 Pro began from September 7. The Ola S1 is available at as ex-showroom price of Rs 99,999.

Besides this, Ola Electric has also announced an investment of $500 million for setting up a Battery Innovation Centre (BIC) in Bengaluru. BIC will be “one of the world’s largest most advanced cell R&D facility housing over 500 engineers,” as per the Ola Electric website.

Ola BIC will host proto lines that can produce cylindrica;, pouch, coin and prismatic cells. Ola has also unveiled India’s first indigenously developed lithium-ion cell– NMC 2170– whose mass production will begin by 2023 from Ola’s Gigafactory. The company was also allocated 20GWh capacity under PLI scheme for developing advanced cells.

