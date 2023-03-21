Will the newly-launched Hyundai Verna steal Honda City’s thunder?

The all-new Hyundai Verna is finally here! The mid-size sedan, which competes with Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City, Volkswagen Virtus, and Skoda Slavia, was launched on Tuesday at starting price of Rs 10.90 lakh. But will the Korean carmaker’s latest offering be able to make a mark in a segment that grew by just 6.6 per cent year-on-year?

According to the society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), mid-size sedan segment saw 72,578 vehicles sold in April-February (2021-22), which grew to 77,424 units in April-Feb (2022-23). The market leader Honda City sold 32,345 units this year whereas Hyundai sold 16,014 units.

Honda City starts at Rs 11.49 lakh and goes up to Rs 15.97 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol version, while the hybrid version is priced between Rs 18.89 lakh and Rs 20.39 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Verna is currently in its sixth-generation avatar and is all set to take on Honda City. The company said that the all-new Hyundai Verna will redefine benchmarks for its segment with 26 first and best in-segment features, including 30 standard safety features like six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), Hill assist control (HAC), all wheel disc brakes, with a total of 17 Level 2 - ADAS features.

“Our ambitions and vision for this new sedan have culminated in an amalgamation of advanced technology, scintillating design and superior performance that create Futuristic and Ferocious mobility experiences. Verna has been one of our most iconic models globally and with the launch of this 6th Generation model, we are delighted to introduce a sedan that reflects the limitless possibilities of Progress. I am certain, the all-new Hyundai VERNA is going to captivate our customer’s aspirations and induce technology enabled – superior mobility experiences,” said Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd.

To introduce the next level of smart mobility for Indian customers, the all-new Hyundai Verna builds on the tenets of new age technologies, superior space & comfort and unparalleled performance, the company said.

“The all-new Hyundai Verna draws inspiration from the aspirations of bold new age customers who aspire to surpass benchmarks and are performance seekers, tech enthusiasts, futuristic, new fashioned and looking to differentiate themselves through smart mobility solutions that make a bold statement,” it said.

