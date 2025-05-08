Brandt Snedeker, Geoff Ogilvy named President Cup captains 

Brandt Snedeker and Geoff Ogilvy will lead the US and International teams, respectively, for the 2026 Presidents Cup that will be played at the Medinah Country Club’s Course 3 from September 22 to 27, 2026.

In a statement, the Presidents Cup said nine-time PGA Tour winner Snedeker played in the US team at the 2013 event and the 2012 and 2016 Ryder Cups, where he put together a 4-2-0 record. He was a captain’s assistant in the 2024 Presidents Cup and will be a vice captain for the 2025 Ryder Cup at New York’s Bethpage Black later this year.

The statement quoted Snedeker as saying, “It’s a tremendous honour to be named US team captain for the 2026 Presidents Cup by my peers, and I’m looking forward to leading our guys into Medinah for what will certainly be an amazing week of golf.

“Representing my country in team competition has been a highlight of my PGA Tour career, and I will lean on those experiences to ensure we are prepared and ready to compete against what I know will be a unified and determined International team.”

Added tour commissioner Jay Monahan, “Brandt Snedeker is among the game’s most respected players and one who has garnered the utmost admiration from his peers throughout his 21-year career, which was most recently recognised as he received the 2024 Payne Stewart Award for his outstanding character and sportsmanship.

“Brandt is a proven leader on and off the golf course, from his years representing the United States in team competition to building a family foundation benefiting children in his home state of Tennessee. I know he will be a tremendous captain and asset for the US team in 2026.”

Among Snedeker’s nine tour titles are the 2012 Tour Championship and the FedEx Cup. The former Vanderbilt University alumnus is one of 14 players in tour history to card a sub-60 round, doing so at the 2018 Wyndham Championship, where a first-round 59 helped him collect his ninth title.

Australia’s Ogilvy, 47, played on the 2007, 2009 and 2011 International teams and emerged with a 7-6-1 record and was also a captain’s assistant for its last four editions. Ogilvy owns eight career PGA Tour wins, including the 2006 US Open, as well as two of Australia’s biggest titles – the 2008 Australian PGA and 2010 Australian Open.

“The Presidents Cup has been a significant part of my career. I am honoured to now take on the role of captain … for the 2026 Presidents Cup at Medinah Country Club’s Course 3, a place that means a great deal to me,” said Ogilvy.

“Since Ernie Els debuted the shield in 2019, the International team’s spirit has intensified and grown as we have rallied around this symbol, which embodies our shared ambition and unifies both players and fans. I intend to carry that momentum forward, just as the captains before me have, to build strong support for our international players in the lead up and throughout the event.”

Ogilvy’s golf course design firm, OCM, oversaw the renovation of Course 3 – a two-year project that delivered a much larger scale to match the topography of the property. The course, now punctuated by larger greens, scale bunkering and wider fairways, along with a new routing, re-opened to play in the summer of 2024.

“Geoff Ogilvy is the perfect captain to lead the International team into Chicago in 2026, drawing on both his great history with the Presidents Cup and a vast knowledge of Medinah,” said Monahan in the statement.

“Geoff will capitalise on the upward trend of the International team, where we have seen a passionate level of support from players and fans over the years. With his pedigree as a major champion and experience in the team room, Geoff was primed to take on this role for the 16th edition of the event."