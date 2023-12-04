Bullseye on third try at Hero World Challenge for Scottie Scheffler

An error-free closing round ensured that Scottie Scheffler would not leave Albany empty-handed having done so twice in the past as the world number one completed a facile title win at the 20223 Hero World Challenge on Sunday.

Runner-up on debut in 2021 and again the following year, both times to Viktor Hovland, Scheffler fired a 4 under par 68 to take home the Tiger Trophy and a million dollars finishing three shots up the road from Austrian outside Sepp Straka.

At the presentation ceremony, Scheffler, who received the trophy from event host Tiger Woods and Dr Pawan Munjal, Executive Chairman of Hero MotoCorp, admitted, “It was really cool for me two years ago just to get into this tournament.

“I had seen the Hero World Challenge pretty much my entire life and it seemed like such a fun time, only 20 guys - 20 of the best in the world coming down to play Tiger's event. It's definitely nice to win and also nice to be consistent. Finishing second is not nearly as good a feeling as finishing first.”

Scheffler, starting the day three strokes clear, totalled 20-under as Straka (64) rocketed up the leader board with the day’s second best card and a total of 17-under. Matt Fitzpatrick (70) and Justin Thomas (67) were within touching distance of Scheffler at the start but never really mounted a challenge.

Tournament host Tiger Woods closed with a 72 that had five birdies and three bogeys as he finished even for the week and in18th place. But neither the score nor the position mattered. All that counted was that he lasted 72 holes for only the third time in the last two years.

“I think I have come a long way from being a bit rusty to playing four rounds,” Tiger said. “Just the physicality of playing and competing again, I haven't done this in a while so it was nice to get out there with the guys and have some fun.”

Tiger, who has said he has scheduled a tournament per month for 2024 added, “I just wish I could have played a little cleaner but there is always next time. I think if you ask me right

now, I am a little bit sore. Maybe I can get into the rhythm of something like one tournament a month. That was the plan going into next year and I don't see why that would change.”

Scheffler never lost control of proceedings on Sunday and no one came closer than two shots at any point. Two birdies on either nine and no bogeys at all led him to say, “I was kind of on the outside looking in the last couple years on Sunday and I needed a good back nine to finish second and give myself an outside chance.

“Going into today was definitely nice being in the lead and I played solid golf to kind of finish it off. It's definitely nice kind of having the momentum of a win as I go into preparing for next season. Yeah, I mean, couldn't get better momentum than this, you know.”

Third-placed Justin Thomas had six birdies against one bogey for his 67 and a total of 16-under, as Tony Finau (67) and Matt Fitzpatrick (70) were fourth on 15 under.

The 2021 and 2022 champion, Viktor Hovland came to life on the final day after an indifferent 54 holes with a 9 under par 63 that had three birdies and eagle on either nine and one bogey.