Clean sweep by Internationals in foursomes to tie USA 5-5 at Presidents Cup

Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im began a stunning fightback by the International Team with a record-equalling 7&6 rout of Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele in the opening Friday’s foursomes match before Si Woo Kim and Byeong Hun An capped off a 5-0 turnaround over the US Team to leave the Presidents Cup all tied at 5-5 at Royal Montreal, Canada on Friday.

Following the 5-nothing American sweep in Thursday’s Four-ball session, Mike Weir’s Internationals showed up in full force to spark the biennial team competition back to life.

Captain’s pick Kim rolled in a pressure-packed 15-foot par putt on the final hole of the last match in front of his team and partisan crowds as he and An produced a 1-up victory over world no. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley.

Earlier, Australian veteran Adam Scott made history with his 22nd point in an unprecedented 11th International Team appearance as he and Taylor Pendrith trounced Sahith Theegala and Collin Morikawa 5&4 in the second match of the day.

Canada’s Corey Conners and Mackenzie Hughes scripted a 6&5 win over Wyndham Clark and Tony Finau while Jason Day and Christiaan Bezuidenhout edged Max Homa and Brian Harman 1-up as the Internationals bounced back from Thursday’s hammering in chase of only a second Presidents Cup victory.

Matsuyama, a 10-time PGA Tour winner, and Im combined brilliantly in the alternate-shot format as they closed out Cantlay and Schauffele, who until Friday, was undefeated as a pair in foursomes at the event. The duo didn’t allow their opponents to win a single hole, missing only two fairways and two greens through 12 holes, and brilliantly made seven straight birdies to close out their match.

“Five losses (on Thursday) wasn't the result we wanted. But we knew we could come back from this,” said Matsuyama, who qualified for his sixth International Team as the top-ranked player. “Sungjae hit a perfect shot on the first hole, so I think that really brought the momentum. So really happy.”

Im, who won three points on debut at Royal Melbourne in 2019, has been a livewire all week for the Internationals where he mimicked the famous Gangnam dance during a practice round, and also outside the team room on Thursday evening to lift his teammates’ spirits.

“Today from the beginning, our vibe was vibing and we were trying to win the match. With Hideki, our teamwork was amazing. When I would hit the shot, he would finish with the putt, so it was a great job,” said Im, a three-time winner.

Si Woo Kim and Byeong Hun An battled Scheffler and Henley in a match which was never more than a 1-up lead before holding on to a win, thanks to a clutch 15-foot par save at the last hole which sparked wild celebrations reminiscent of the scenes at Quail Hollow two years ago when Tom Kim holed a big putt for an International point.

“I saw all four front groups winning points, so I knew I needed to get points and bring it to game on. Yeah, we're game on,” said a Kim, one of six captain’s picks. “It was a tough second shot, so I told him, just get me inside 15 feet, and I knew I had a chance to win the putt.”

An added: “We played great today. Well, Si Woo played great. You saw on the last hole, that's what he was doing all day. Clutch. We scrambled. It was tough fighting with Scottie and Russell, such good players. We knew it was going to be tough, and it all came down to the last hole, and Si Woo made a great putt to win, and it was a great match.”

After a crushing opening day, An said the team’s spirit was still high and credited Weir and his assistants. “We left everything in the cabin. We were on the bus, had the most fun so far. I think today will be fun again, and having dinner back in the hotel, it was amazing, almost like we were having a party, like a Sunday night party.

“Just kept it loose. Like I said, we know we played good golf. Just very unlucky yesterday. We lost on the 18th hole in four of the matches, and it came very close. Like I said, I don't think it could be better than yesterday, but I know we'll have fun tonight again,” said An.

Weir was proud with how his men fought back after the opening session shutout. “We're all in this together. We all had a great belief. I was just so proud of the guys, how they fought, as I told you guys that yesterday. The guys fought. That message was loud and clear to the guys,” said the Canadian.

On Thursday, Scheffler powered the US charge in the four-balls, partnering debutant Russell Henley to a 3&2 win over Tom Kim and Sungjae Im. Xander Schauffele, a two-time major winner this season, partnered Tony Finau to a 1-up win in the top match against Jason Day and Byeong Hun An while Collin Morikawa and Sahith Theegala also fought to a 1-up victory over International team veteran Adam Scott and another debutant, Min Woo Lee.

A third match concluded on the 18th green when Keegan Bradley and Wyndham Clark edged Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Taylor Pendrith while Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns saw off Hideki Matsuyama and Corey Conners 2 &1 to complete the American domination on day one of the competition.

Saturday Fourball Pairings

𝟕:𝟎𝟐 𝐚.𝐦. Scottie Scheffler/Collin Morikawa vs. Adam Scott/Taylor Pendrith

𝟕:𝟐𝟎 𝐚.𝐦. Tony Finau/Xander Schauffele vs. Corey Conners/Mackenzie Hughes

𝟕:𝟑𝟖 𝐚.𝐦. Keegan Bradley/Wyndham Clark vs. Si Woo Kim/Tom Kim

𝟕:𝟓𝟔 𝐚.𝐦. Patrick Cantlay/Sam Burns vs. Hideki Matsuyama/Sungjae Imlegend.

