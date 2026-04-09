Anthropic's new model Mythos is out: Why IT stocks may not see selloff this time

Anthropic has released a preview of its new model, Mythos, which is stronger than earlier models such as Claude Opus on coding and security benchmarks. Motilal Oswal Financial Services, however, said on Thursday that this may not trigger a selloff in Indian IT stocks.

The domestic brokerage said that instead of a full public release, Anthropic is rolling out Mythos in a controlled manner through Project Glasswing, with a closed group of partners including Amazon Web Services, Apple, Broadcom, Google, JPMorgan Chase, Microsoft and NVIDIA.

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Mythos is positioned as highly effective in identifying and fixing cybersecurity vulnerabilities, outperforming human experts and existing tools.

Calling it a meaningful development, MOFSL said Mythos builds on Anthropic’s recent product launches and could represent the next step in advancing the AI frontier. It said the model highlights how capabilities are progressing rapidly, with AI expanding beyond coding and ERP into areas such as cybersecurity.

That said, MOFSL noted that AI deployment remains easier in greenfield environments, where workflows can be redesigned from scratch and systems are cloud-first and AI-native.

“Large enterprises, on the other hand, operate in brownfield setups with legacy systems built over 20-30 years. Deploying AI here requires integration, data cleanup and governance alignment, which takes time,” it said.

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On Wednesday, IT stocks were trading mixed. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) was up 1.12 per cent at Rs 2,588.50. Infosys fell 1.38 per cent 1,327.65. Wipro, Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies were trading flat.

In the past, Anthropic launched plug-ins for its Claude Cowork agent, aimed at automating tasks across legal, sales, marketing and data analysis functions.

MOFSL said 90 per cent of the top 20 token users for OpenAI are new-age firms, indicating that AI is easier to deploy in greenfield environments and remains difficult to scale for enterprises with legacy systems.

In a note dated January 29, Jefferies said the initial success of OpenAI had served as a wake-up call for US Big Tech, highlighting the threat of disruption and prompting a surge in capital expenditure. It added that hyperscalers appeared increasingly willing to exit their traditional moats and move away from asset-light business models as they converged on the same opportunity set.

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“Mythos builds on big gains in capabilities over Opus, which, released in February 2026, sent most tech and SaaS stocks tumbling. While this release may not have the same impact on stocks, it further expands the list of things AI can do better than humans — coding, ERP and now cybersecurity,” MOFSL said.