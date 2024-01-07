Indian-Americans stay in title hunt in Hawaii as Asian challenge thrives

Akshay Bhatia made the most of Moving Day at The Sentry in Hawaii to sit in second place behind 54-hole leader Chris Kirk at the Kapalua Plantation Course on Saturday. Close behind him was fellow Indian-Americans Sahith Theegala in tied sixth place.

US veteran Kirk led the field with a 21-under par 198 with cards of 67, 65 and 66 that included a closing birdie and found young left-hander Bhatia hard on his heels with a second successive bogey free run and a scoring sequence that read 69, 64 and 66.

Kapalua witnessed a little bit of modern-day history when Max Homa hit a 477 -yard drive on the par-4 seventh hole to record the longest hit off the tee on the PGA Tour since the start of the ShotLink era in 2003.

The Asian challenge meanwhile continued to show out strongly with Korea’s Byeong Hun An in third place alongside former champions Xander Schauffele (65) and Jordan Spieth (67) at 19-under.

First round leader Theegala was in a tie for sixth place alongside world no. 1 and 36-hole leader Scottie Scheffler, Jason Day and Harris English on 18-under.

Bhatia had five birdies on the front nine and two on his way back to the clubhouse, bringing in a clean card for the second day in a row. Last year, he finished runner-up at the Puerto Rico Open and before winning the Barracuda Championship.

Tournament debutant Bhatia said later, “I played nice today. Didn't make any mistakes. I wish I would have not 3-putted 18 (for par), and that's what I'm going to think about, but it was a good day. We all played really well in the group. I'm looking forward to the opportunity tomorrow.”

Bhatia now has the second-best low 54-hole score on the tour at 199 and is looking to become the second-youngest winner in the tournament’s history after Tiger Woods did so at age 21years and 13 days at the La Costa Country Club.

The south-paw is also one of seven players in the field not yet eligible for the next two Signature Events – the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Genesis Invitational – and needs to win in Hawaii to make the grade.

An stayed in contention with a third round 5-under 68 in the 2024 season-opening event which offers a $20 million prize fund. The Korean had six birdies, including one on the last hole against one dropped shot as he seeks a long-awaited victory that has eluded him after finishing runner-up four times on the PGA Tour.

"It's nice to start like this. Last year, I started pretty good at the Sony Open. This year I'm starting pretty good here so far through round three. Hopefully, I can get one more round out of me," he said.

"Hopefully, the best of the week is left for me. It's got to be one step at a time. The course, you'll get plenty of chances out there. I don't know what the forecast is like tomorrow, but hopefully the wind blows up a little bit, so when you shoot a low score you get a chance to win."

In contrast, compatriot Sungjae Im endured a frustrating a 73 that included a double bogey to fall out of contention.

An was boosted by the presence of his wife and two young children, who were out on the golf course supporting him. "It's amazing. They matter. Me and my coach (Sean Foley) always say golf means something, but it doesn't matter as much as them. To be able to see him on the golf course and off the course after the round and stuff, it's priceless. I love having them here this week,” he added.

“We worked hard, but it doesn't mean anything. It doesn't mean maybe you deserve it or anything, it just follows with it. So, just got to do what I need to do, what I need to control. Just got to be have gratitude, that's what we say, can't really show any emotions out there. It's golf, like I say, it doesn't matter. Family matters. So, yeah, so that's the mindset I've been