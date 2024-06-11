Jim Furyk announces captain’s assistants for 2024 Presidents Cup

Jim Furyk, who will lead Team USA against the Internationals at the 2024 Presidents Cup to be played in Montreal, Canada, has named Stewart Cink, Justin Leonard and Kevin Kisner as his captain’s assistants and now has the option of adding two more ahead of the September 24 to 29 competition at the Royal Montreal Golf Club.

“I am excited to announce Stewart, Justin and Kevin as my captain’s assistants for the 2024 Presidents Cup in Montreal,” the PGA Tour quoted Furyk as saying. “The three of them have a tremendous history with this event, but more importantly, they will be trusted voices in the team room and on the course for our guys. I look forward to working with them closely as we build a 12-man US Team that is ready to compete at Royal Montreal this fall.”

Eight-time PGA Tour winner Cink has played in four Presidents Cups (2000, 2005, 2007, 2009), with a 9-7-2 record in four victories, including a 4-0-0 performance on debut in 2000. The only time Cink and Furyk were paired together in Presidents Cup competition was in 2007 at Royal Montreal, where they notched a 2-up victory over Angel Cabrera and K.J. Choi during Saturday’s fourball matches. The 51-year-old will be making his first appearance as a captain’s assistant in 2024.

“Jim is a longtime friend and it’s an honour to be named as a captain’s assistant for the 2024 Presidents Cup. This event has meant so much to my career and it’s a thrill to get to return to Montreal, where I have such great memories from 2007,” Cink said.

Leonard, 51, has competed in five Presidents Cups (1996, 1998, 2003, 2005, 2009), compiling an 8-11-4 all-time record. The 12-time tour winner, who currently plays on the Champions Tour, was paired with Furyk four times between the 2003 and 2009 Presidents Cups, where they combined for a 2-1-1 record.

“It has been incredible to watch this US team grow and develop in competition over the years, and I can’t think of anyone better than Jim to lead this talented group into Montreal in a few months,” said Leonard, who will also be making his debut as a captain’s assistant. “My history with this event goes back nearly three decades, so I was honoured to receive the call and I’m excited for a great week of golf in September.”

Kisner will be the third debutant captain’s assistant after competing in 2017 and 2022. The four-time winner holds a 2-2-3 career record in Presidents Cup competition and has built a reputation as a tenacious match play competitor, winning the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in 2019 and finishing runner-up in 2018 and 2022.

“Match play is my favourite format in golf and I’m looking forward to adding some expertise and insight to our team room as we lead an incredible contingent of players into Montreal,” said Kisner, 40. “Jim is someone I’ve looked up to throughout my career and is naturally just a great leader, so it was a thrill when he called and asked me to serve as a captain’s assistant this fall.”

The Presidents Cup is a biennial global team competition between America and an International team that represents the rest of the world excluding Europe. The competition alternates between venues in the US and overseas and returns to the Royal Montreal Golf Club in Quebec, Canada, after 2007. Canada’s Mike Weir will lead the Internationals and has so far named Ernie Els, Trevor Immelman, Geoff Ogilvy and Camilo Villegas as his captain’s assistants.

“The four of them each have their own special history with this event and the announcement is a mere formality, as we have been working closely together through the years to ensure the International Team continues its momentum from 2019 and 2022,” Weir said.

“The culture and close-knit nature tied to this team is foundational to everything we will do heading into Montreal, and I can’t wait work alongside them to deliver a great week of golf for our players.”