Koepka wins LIV Greenbrier on first playoff hole as Smash GC double the delight

Brooks Koepka etched himself deeper into LIV Golf’s record books with his fifth individual title at Greenbrier and made the day doubly special with his Smash GC easing to a bloodless victory in the team event as well at the Old White Course in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, on Sunday.

On a course yielding low scores, Koepka and 2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm were locked together on 19 under par totals and the former settled the playoff quickly with a par on the first hole to Rahm’s bogey. Rahm, however, had some consolation as the result took him to the top of the individual standings heading into next month’s final event in Chicago ahead of season-long leader Joaquin Neimann.

Defending team champions Crushers GC did just enough on the Old White Course to maintain a slim advantage over Rahm’s Legion XIII who are now just a half-point behind and both are assured of a first-round bye in the season-ender at Dallas, which follows the Chicago tournament.

India star Anirban Lahiri recovered from a disappointing first two days in Greenbrier to fire a five under 65 on Sunday for the Crushers and has also sealed his spot for the 2025 season with the team, unless he decides to negotiate and move on to another outfit.

For Koepka, it was a special win even though he already holds the LIV Golf record for most individual victories. It was the first time he and Rahm were going head to head after Augusta last year where the Spaniard prevailed in the final round. “I think this one just meant a little bit more, for the last few years playing Jon and obviously he got the better of me at Augusta,” he said later.

“I just wanted to beat him. He played phenomenal today. The way he finished down the stretch was pretty clutch, and it was fun to watch him this week.”

Added the disappointed Rahm “We've gone head-to-head a few times, and it's always a fun one for the spectators. It's fun for us and obviously more fun for whoever wins, but it always seems to come down the stretch. Last time I had a putt to win it on 18, and this time he was the one that ended up winning.”

Koepka’s Smash team also took the team title with a record-equalling 53 under par total to beat the all-Australian Ripper GC by three shots. Koepka and Jason Kokrak led the way with 7 under 63s, with Talor Gooch shooting 69 and substitute John Catlin, filling in for Graeme McDowell, contributing a 67.

Rahm, winner of the previous LIV event in England entered Sunday leading the field by two shots but was reeled in by Koepka before the turn. Thereafter, the two swapped ownership of the lead with others occasionally joining in including two-time senior major winner Richard Bland, who briefly had the outright lead after an eagle at the 12th hole.

Koepka made three birdies in a row on the back nine and led by two shots with three holes to go but Rahm caught him with birdies of his own at 16 and 17. Both made pars on the 157-yard par-3 18th, and then played the hole again in the knockout. Koepka’s tee shot left him with a 25-foot birdie putt while Rahm found the back bunker from where he splashed out to 23 feet past the pin. While Koepka missed his birdie attempt and converted for par, Rahm could not avert the bogey with his putt stopping in the edge of the cup.

Rahm did however overtake Niemann in the season-long points race, 195.17 to 192.20 and the two will decide the 2024 championship next month at LIV Golf Chicago, while Koepka has an outside shot at third place. Rahm’s Legion XIII teammate Tyrrell Hatton stayed in third place on 143.49 points and with 40 points available for a win, he’s too far behind to catch the top two.

That means it’s Rahm vs. Niemann at Bolingbrook Golf Club in Chicago come September 13. “I'm probably going to need to win,” said Rahm, who has finished inside the top 10 in each of his 11 completed LIV Golf tournaments. “He's going to be up there. I'm going to need another good week, and hopefully get it done.”

Added Niemann: “He's been playing great lately, so obviously he's probably going to keep doing the same. I've got to try to bring my ‘A’ game and try to show some good golf, and hopefully it'll be enough.”

The third place race though is still open with Hatton, fourth-placed Sergio Garcia, Koepka, Stinger GC captain Louis Oosthuizen, and Ripper GC captain Cameron Smith all still mathematically involved for the final bonus-paying spot.

On Sunday, league leaders Crushers GC claimed just a vital solitary point by finishing eighth which was enough to keep them atop the team points standings – only by a half-point. The Crushers are on 176.50 points with Legion XIII moving to 176.00 and both are guaranteed to have claim first-round byes for the Dallas Team Championship, although their seeding position will be decided in Chicago.

