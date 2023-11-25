LIV Golf 2024 schedule announced with 12 venues in eight countries

Twelve venues and eight countries are on the map for LIV Golf’s second full season in 2024 with the first event scheduled to be played in Mexico as it was last year.

Four venues remain to be firmed up, the league said, the third and fifth of the tournaments besides the season-ending individual and team championships, which are expected in the next few weeks.

“LIV Golf is the truly global golf league that the sport and its fans deserve,” said the tour’s commissioner and chief executive, Greg Norman “We’re thrilled to announce an exciting slate of events that reflects our commitment to bringing world-class players and premier competition to new and repeat markets every year.

“Launching a new league is a massive undertaking, and we’re full steam ahead building off our incredibly successful first full season in 2023. Our goal has always been to create a worldwide league that inspires progress and attracts new fans to the sport that we love. LIV Golf is stronger than ever, and next season will accomplish that goal and more.”

The LIV Golf League season will commence at the El Camaleón Golf Course in Mayakoba, Mexico. Also returning as host venue are the Grange Golf Club in Adelaide, the Real Club Valderrama in Andalucía, Spain; the Serapong course at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore, and The Old White course at The Greenbrier, site of Bryson DeChambeau’s historic title-winning 58 earlier this year.

Also in February, the Las Vegas Country Clubs hosts the first US-based event of the season. In March, it is Saudi Arabia and then the Hong Kong Golf Club, home of the Hong Kong Open.

In June, the Golf Club of Houston will host LIV Golf’s first tournament in the state of Texas before the Grove Golf Club in Nashville. In late July, LIV Golf will visit the United Kingdom for a third consecutive year, this time traveling to the renowned JCB Golf and Country Club in Staffordshire.

The schedule: February 2 to 4: El Camaleon, Mayakoba, Mexico; February 8 to 10: Las Vegas Country Club,; March 1 to 3, Saudi Arabia, venue to be announced; March 8 to 10: Hong Kong Golf Club; April 5 to 7: USA, venue to be announced.

April 26 to 28: Grange Golf Club, Adelaide, Australia; May 3 to 5: The Serapong at Sentosa GC, Singapore; Jule 7 to 9: Golf Club of Houston; June 21 to 23: The Grove, Nashville; July 12 to 14: Real Club Valderrama, Spain; July 26 to 28: JCB, Staffordshire, England; August 16 to 18: The Old White at the

Greenbriar, USA; Individual Championship date/venue to be announced; Team Championship date/venue to be announced.

Meanwhile, Pat Perez who was with the inaugural championship-winning 4Aces led by Dustin Johnson, will stay on with the team for the 2024 season, it was announced earlier in the week.

Perez became the first free agent in the “Open Zone” this offseason to officially sign a new contract for 2024. “Couldn’t be more excited,” the player was quoted as saying. “It’s phenomenal to remain a part of LIV. I’m very grateful.”

Perez was ranked 28th in the individual standings for the 2023 season with 47 points. “I played a lot better this year,” Perez said. “I think DJ (Dustin Johnson) saw the effort. And I think he likes having me on the team. I’m honoured to get the deal and have another year. I’m going to try just as hard next season, if not harder.”

Speaking to the LIV Golf website, Perez said one of his motivating factors was 50-year-old Englishman Richard Bland, who found form late in the season and played well enough to receive an automatic one-year extension from his team after his contract expired.

“He’s played phenomenal and I’m happy for him,” Perez added. “That certainly gives me a little bit of motivation to keep trying, keep working my butt off. He’s 50 and doing something that most people thought would never happen.”

