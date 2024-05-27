Murray death overshadows Riley victory at Charles Schwab Challenge

David Riley first individual PGA Tour victory on Sunday was overshadowed by the death two days earlier of fellow tour professional Grayson Murray who took his life after withdrawing late in the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.

Murray, 30, withdrew from the event with two holes to go in his second round on Friday. His parents later released a statement saying their son had taken his own life on returning from the event venue. Murray battled mental and addiction issues for several years despite being a two-time winner, a top-rung junior and collegiate golfer.

On Sunday, Riley held off world number one Scottie Scheffler and Keegan Bradley with a closing level par 70 to win the tournament at the renovated Colonial Country Club by a comfortable five strokes on a 14 under par total, and later paid tribute to Murray.

“A super sad day in the golf world but my heart just goes out to him and his family,” Riley said. “There was definitely a little extra to play for today. A sad day, and I have a heavy heart for his family.”

Players and caddies wore red and black ribbons in Murray’s memory. A statement from tour commissioner Jay Monahan on Saturday said, “We were devastated to learn – and are heartbroken to share – that PGA Tour player Grayson Murray passed away this morning. I am at a loss for words.

“The PGA Tour is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones. I reached out to Grayson’s parents to offer our deepest condolences, and during that conversation, they asked that we continue with tournament play. They were adamant that Grayson would want us to do so. As difficult as it will be, we want to respect their wishes.”

Many other tributes and commiserations poured in over the weekend

Riley’s 14-under 266 came with a six-foot par putt on the final hole at Colonial and his 70 on Sunday followed earlier rounds of 66, 64 and 66, while Bradley had a closing 67, and Scheffler a 71. It was Riley’s second tour title and his first individual win after the 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans pairs event alongside Nick Hardy.

The best finisher from Asia was Korea’s Sungjae Im (72) in tied ninth, while Joohyung Kim, also from Korea, shot a 74 for a share of 24th place.

It was Riley’s 90th career start and the outcome was a remarkable one as just days prior to the event, his elder sister, Caroline, had suffered a seizure at work. Doctors found a tumour and recommended surgery which happened on Wednesday in New York. A biopsy revealed it was a benign growth, he said at the victory media interaction.

The 27-year-old is now eligible for the two remaining Signature Events this season - the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday and Travelers Championship and also rises from 250 to 78 in the Official World Golf Ranking,

Six-time winner winner Bradley finished runner-up for the 11th time in his tour career and second time this season – losing ironically to Grayson Murray in a playoff at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

Collin Morikawa, the only player in the field to finish all four rounds under par, was fourth on 8 under 262 after his closing 68.