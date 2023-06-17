US Open; Fowler, Schauffele lead the way with record-busting scores

Former Hero World Challenge winner Rickie Fowler and Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Xander Schauffele fired record-busting opening rounds to lead a 156-strong field in the 123rd US Open at the Los Angeles Country Club on Thursday.

The two Californians bettered a 50-year mark of 63 set at Oakmont by Johnny Miller, Fowler recording 10 birdies against two bogeys while Schauffele was even better with a bogey-free 8 under round on a day the 7,252-yard, par-70 venue defied all predictions by presenting a benign face.

Five players have equalled Miller’s total at the US Open – Jack Nicklaus and Tom Weiskopf in 1980, Vijay Singh in 200), Justin Thomas in 2017 and Tommy Fleetwood the following year. Previously, the only 62 at a major championship was by Branden Grace in the third round of The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale in 2019.

Pre-event predictions of how the LACC course would behave went out of the window on Thursday with as many as 37 golfers from a starting lineup of 156 went under par.

“The sun didn’t come out this morning and it was misting so I’d say the greens held a little more moisture than anricipated, Schauffele said after his round. “It made the greens that much more manageable. It’s just Thursday, it’s literally the first day of a tournament. It’s a good start.

“I’m anticipating the sun to come out a much as every West Coast person out here. I’m thinking the course is going to firm up a little bit.”

Both pace-setters also got the benefit of a morning start that made the greens receptive but it still was a sterling effort from Fowler, whose golf has been in an extended slump dating back the last three seasons. But the 2017 Hero World Challenge winner in the Bahamas has been on an upswing since late last year and he has set his sights on an elusive major.

“It has been long and tough. It's a lot longer than you ever want it to be. It's been so worth it and now being back,” Fowler said later.

Added Schauffele, “It's a great start. I hit a lot of really good shots. Rickie was just right in front of me and I was playing really good golf so thought I may as well just chase him down.”

LIV Golf star Dustin Johnson and Wyndham Clarke shared third place two shots behind the leaders with Rory McIlroy and Brian Harman a further shot behind after the opening 18 holes. Both Johnson and McIlroy – past winners of the US Open – bogeyed their closing holes to sit on six and five under par respectively.

“The course is in perfect condition,” Johnson noted. “I really like it. You just have to drive it well or you have no chance. The course was set up really nicely. I would imagine the next few days you're going to see the golf course set up as hard as they want to.”

Behind them. world number one Scottie Scheffler started and ended with a bogey on his way to a 3 under 67 alongside 2020 winner Bryson DeChambeau, another LIV Golf member.

All predictions and signs suggest a much rougher ride for the field in round two.