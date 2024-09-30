USA retain Presidents Cup with 10th straight win over Internationals

Team USA retained the Presidents Cup for a 10th straight time with a commanding 18.5 points to 11.5 over the International Team after dominating Sunday’s singles session at Royal Montreal Golf Club, taking 7.5 points out of a possible 12 on the day.

The powerful Americans, led by captain Jim Furyk maintained their stranglehold on the biennial team competition with Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa, Max Homa and Keegan Bradley all winning their matches, the PGA Tour said.

Bradley, making only his second appearance in the Presidents Cup, delivered the point needed for an unassailable lead with a1-up victory over Si Woo Kim.

“Geez. Wow, that was incredible,” said an emotional Bradley. “I was saying all week I didn't know if I'd ever get to do this again. To just play in this tournament and then to win the point, my goodness … If this is my last round as a player, maybe it is, I'm happy with that.”

The Internationals entered the final day trailing by four points and fought gallantly for much of the session. Schauffele, with two majors under his belt this season, put the first point on the board for the defending champions with a convincing 4&3 win over Jason Day before the hosts hit back with Korean star Joohyung ‘Tom’ Kim overcoming a 2-down deficit to tie his match with Sam Burns.

Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama then stunned world no. 1 Scottie Scheffler with a 1-up victory in the third match but there was to be no denying the Americans as Russell Henley posted a 3&2 result over Sungjae Im and Patrick Cantlay trounced Taylor Pendrith 3&1 to set Bradley up for the winning point which was secured after Si Woo Kim missed an eight-foot birdie attempt on the 18th green to force a tie.

“It was an honour (to play the first match),” said Schauffele, who won four points this week alongside Morikawa and Cantlay. “Cap (Furyk) came up to me and asked if I'd be cool going out first. You look down this row of guys, and it could be any one of us that's going to lead the charge. I took it as a special opportunity to do something great. I wanted to get some red up on the board early for the boys to look at.”

Furyk was jubilant his 12 men were able to maintain their domination in the event. “I don't know if I could put my finger on it. I go back to just this week, Thursday, that 5-0 (where US won the four-ball session), that was five tight matches. Friday was not that same tale of the tape (Internationals winning the foursomes 5-0).

“But really the matches come down to just some special moments. For one reason or another, these guys usually play loose in the Presidents Cup, and we've been able to win some crucial points, make some crucial putts.”

One of the few bright sparks for the International Team was Matsuyama’s win over Scheffler, where the 10-time PGA Tour winner produced some key moments to scalp the most dominant player of 2024. The Japanese star seized a 1-up lead with a stunning approach to five feet on the par-3 17th hole and then hung on for the win with a three-foot par putt at the last hole.

“The last putt right there, I was super nervous. My hands were shaking a lot. I'm really happy I was able to win this match,” said Matsuyama, who contributed two points for the Internationals. “This win means a lot. Really happy with the result. I had a few mistakes on the course, but really happy with how I played.”

Kim, with 1.5 points, stood out once more with some wonderful golf and his fiery spirit. The 22-year-old believes it will be a matter of time before the Internationals get the better of the US, who have only lost once in 1998.

“I just think we're hungry. I'm sure the American team feels the same way. But when you lose so many times, I feel like there's always a story where people come back. Winning doesn't last forever. There's going to be times where lip-outs are going to go our way.

“A few breaks, a few bounces are going to go our way, and that's going to make a difference. We play great and we keep falling short sometimes, but I'm not losing hope,” said Kim.

Corey Conners’ sole singles win for a Canadian was the largest margin of victory on Sunday with a 5&3 result against Tony Finau, while Kim, Min Woo Lee and Byeong Hun An halved their matches against Sam Burns, Wyndham Clark and Sahith Theegala respectively.

Nine players played all five rounds for the week, Conners, Im, Matsuyama, Taylor Pendrith and Adam Scott for the Internationals and Cantlay, Morikawa, Schauffele and Scheffler for the US.

Overall score: USA 18 ½, Internationals 11 ½

R1 (Four-ball): United States 5, Internationals 0

R2 (Foursomes): Internationals 5, United States 0

R3 (Four-ball): United States 3, Internationals 1

R4 (Foursomes): United States 3, Internationals 1

R5 (Singles): United States 7 ½, 4 ½ Internationals

