Corporate Hyderabad turns out in force for BT Golf presented by Royal Ranthambore

Hyderabad’s best and brightest will line up at the Boulder Hills Golf and Country Club for the third leg of Business Today Golf presented by Royal Ranthambore on Saturday morning, hoping to add some golf glory and a day out in the sun to their accomplishments away from the fairways and greens.

India’s most exclusive, by-invitation golf tournament is co-presented by Indian Oil Corporation and Qatar Airways, mobility partner MG Motor and tourism partner Rajasthan Tourism.

Former India Test captain Mohammed Azharuddin will attend the event as the chief guest and be a part of the post-golf festivities.

Commencing in 1996 as a standalone single-city Pro-Am, BT Golf evolved into one of India’s most-desired places to be seen for the next 22 years and its revival has sparked a flurry of interest all over again. For the third event of the 2022-23 season, a packed field – far bigger than the average corporate event attracts – will be seen in action at the par-72 course in Gachibowli.

As with the Delhi and Mumbai legs, BT Golf Hyderabad will also have a ladies tournament that has attracted its own share of interest.

A quick look at the long list of entries shows the breadth of the event’s appeal, especially given the season. Be it travel, technology or finance, the media, hospitality and real estate, they will all be well-represented come Saturday at the sprawling Boulder Hills, one of India’s more gruelling golf courses.

Thus, teeing it up will be Google India’s Nikhil Mathur, former India cricketer Venkatapati Raju, Vinayak Reddy Chintapally of JP Morgan, Somnath Dey from the Hyatt Hyderabad, Satish Cheetiof the Brightcom Group, Synthokem Labs founder Jayant Tagore, N.R.N. Reddy of the Jagruthi Group, Ajas Ahmad of Nisum Consulting, Q-Mart’s B.V.K. Raju and several others who have earned name and fame in the city of the Charminar, Golconda Fort and the Salarjung Museum, not to mention the picturesque Lumbini Park and the Hussain Sagar Lake.

Format

BT Golf Hyderabad presented by Royal Ranthambore will have a maximum handicap allowance of 24 and participants need to submit handicap certificates duly certified by their clubs. Scoring will be on the Stableford points with 3/4 handicap of each player.

Programme

7 am: Registration & Breakfast

7.40 am: Welcome Address by BT & Sponsor

7.45 am: Golfers proceed to Tee after Briefing

8 am: Tee Off

12.30 pm: Submission of scorecards (within 10 minutes of round finishing)

12.45 pm: Cocktails & Lunch

1.45 pm: Prize Distribution ceremony

Prizes

0-14 Handicap: Winner & Runner Up

15-24 Handicap: Winner & Runner Up

Ladies: Winner & Runner Up