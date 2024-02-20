Despite aborted Genesis outing, a new chapter begins for Tiger Woods

A bout of flu ended Tiger Woods; first competitive start of the PGA Tour’s 2024 season at the Genesis Invitational that the legend himself hosts, but the headlines last week were reserved for the launch of his bespoke apparel line that will appear under the “Sun Day Red” tagline in association with Taylor Made Golf.

The 15-time major winner and owner of 82 professional wins had said in November last year ahead of the Hero World Challenge he hosts in the Bahamas that given his physical condition he would probably play one event a month. Even that was not possible in Los Angeles as he withdrew from the Genesis after having played just 24 holes and was not even at the venue to give away the trophy to Sunday winner Hideki Matsuyama of Japan.

Going into the Invitational, which too he hosts, Tiger pointed out he would have to deal with the lack of competitive play as the event unfolded. “I'm going to be rusty and I have to do a better job at home prepping. We need to do a better job with lifting and treating and continuation of rehab protocols, all those things. I just haven't done it in a while.

"I think sharpness, making adjustments on the fly like that and the feel for a round and how to make those adjustments, I haven't done that in a while. As I said when we were playing here, I was getting better each and every day, but then again I haven't played in a while again. That's kind of the frustrating part of it.”

Sun Day Red – which launches in the US and Canada on May 1 initially with a line of men’s wear and peripherals before expanding into footwear and the women’s and children’s market later – though was front and centre at the pre-Genesis press interaction.

At the brand launch. Tiger said he had moved on from his previous ‘TW’ logo that marked his 27-year-association with sports goods giant Nike and had no intention of returning to it. “I don't want it back, I've moved on,” he told reporters. “This is a transition in my life. I've moved on to Sun Day Red and we're looking forward to building a brand that elicits excitement and is transformative.

“It’s the right time in my life. It’s transitional. I’m not a kid any more. I want to have a brand I’m proud of going forward. Sunday red – it’s me. It started with mom (Kultida). She thought being a Capricorn that my power colour was red, so I wore red as a junior golfer and I won some tournaments.

“Lo and behold, I go to a university that is red, Stanford is red. We wore red on the final day of every single tournament, and then every single tournament I’ve played as a professional I’ve worn red. It’s just become synonymous with me.”

Just weeks after Tiger and Nike parted ways, he was broadening his relationship with Taylor Made, to whom he had returned for his irons and clubs when Nike closed down their golf hardware business.

At Los Angeles last week, Taylor Made Golf chief executive David Abeles and Woods called Sun Day Red a “premium active lifestyle brand” with a trademark 15-stripe wearing tiger as its logo.

In a statement, Tiger added, “I have learned so much over the years and have a lifetime of experience adjusting my apparel and footwear to help me play better based on the way it was constructed, There are things that I could tell you that no one knew I was doing over the years. I’m ready to share those secrets with the world.

“Sun Day Red will embody a love of playing and competing, and we are for people that share those values, whether it's on the course, or in life. We will be anchored to putting the athlete first in the product decisions we make.”

Further details came in the mission statement posted on the new company’s website www.sundayred.com, “In the world of golf, where legends are made through relentless dedication and an unyielding pursuit of perfection, Tiger Woods stands apart,” it said. “His journey from a prodigious talent to a 15-time major champion, 82-time PGA winner, recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and a fixture in the World Golf Hall of Fame is a testament to a career defined by hard work and an indomitable spirit.

“It's these qualities that Tiger is channelling into his latest venture: Sun Day Red—a brand that promises to bring a new and elevated standard to performance wear and luxury lifestyle fashion.

“Sun Day Red is … poised to redefine what golfers expect from their attire. It's a culmination of Tiger's extensive experience, a brand built on the belief that apparel can be both a marker of style and a tool for performance. Pieces that will feature never-seen-before patterns, fabrication, and technical detailing intended to elevate all levels of play, while other designs will combine advanced temperature-control materials with modern lifestyle silhouettes for an entirely new look for versatile performance wear.

“And of course, there are luxury logo tees, fleece and hats for those who'll want to make Sun Day Red part of their everyday style routine.

“Each piece incorporates his specific requests, from enhanced shoulder seaming that promotes full motion, unrestricted swings, to two-way zippers and pocket seaming that eliminate bulking, plus collars and cuffs precisely designed and measured for optimum performance.

“It's a narrative of Tiger's incredible achievements, a visual tribute to a career that has inspired millions. But the designs go further, embedding Easter eggs for the fans, including a 15-striped tiger emblem representing his 15 major wins.

“It's a legacy in the making, a testament to Tiger's enduring impact on golf and beyond. As Sun Day Red prepares to make its mark, one thing is clear: it's much bigger and broader than a mere golf brand. It's a leap forward, a celebration of excellence in execution, and a love for playing and competing that has defined Tiger's life.”

With his future on the fairways and greens still in doubt – even with a much-reduced workload and schedule – it is clear Tiger Woods is preparing to move on. Over the years Woods has translated success in golf into a lucrative brand name that has fetched in excess of $2 billion besides direct earnings of over $120 million. He is the founder of the multi-layered TGR which runs a foundation, a design company and an events production outfit, and he is executive director a gaming company (2K) besides being an investor in the Tavistock Group that owns a chain of resorts and clubs.

The Big Cat, the GOAT, call him what you will, clearly still has plenty on his plate.