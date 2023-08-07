Historic low round hands Bryson DeChambeau LIV Greenbrier title

Bryson DeChambeau nailed a 40-foot putt on the 18th hole in pouring rain on Sunday to not only seal his LIV Golf Greenbrier title, but also bring in a rare sub-60 round. As the ball dropped, he would achieve not only that, but also become only the second golfer in history to complete a round of 58.

The Crushers captain left nothing to chance on the mammoth birdie putt that gave him a 12 under par round and a comfortable victory that he would celebrate with a huge leap into the air, arms spread wide to mark the moment.

The putt set off celebrations at The Old White course with the lowest round in LIV Golfhistory and just the second in elite professional men’s golf after Furyk did so almost exactly seven years ago at the Travellers Championship in nearby Connecticut.

There was one small difference in the two cards though. Furyk needed 24 putts in his 58 at TPC River Highlands, while DeChambeau took 23 at the historic Greenbrier course.

The 58 gave not only gave DeChambeau his first LIV Golf individual victory by a huge six shots over the persevering Chilean Mito Perera, but handed the 2020 US Open winner the “greatest moment of my career” that now has 11 professional wins.

“It’s beyond words,” said DeChambeau, who finished on 23 under par that included 22 birdies in his final 34 holes at Greenbrier. “I’ve been working so hard for a long time, and I knew something special was going to come at some point. I just didn’t know when.”

His teammates were left open-mouthed at the scale of the feat

“He just shot 21 under the last two days. When the hell did that happen last?” said Anirban Lahiri, shock still showing on his face. “Ridiculous.” Ther Indian star brought in a 5 under 65 himself to total 10 under for the week and a share of 18th place in the final standings.

“So proud of him,” added Charles Howell III. “He’s been playing good the last month or so, had great results. This has been coming.”

“The golf we saw him play at Winged Foot, it hasn’t been there the last couple of years,” Paul Casey said. “Not at his level, if you know what I mean. But since Spain, it’s been rock-star golf.”

In round two in Saturday, DeChambeau had shot a 61, tying the previous LIV-record low. On Sunday, he simply kept building on the momentum, posting birdies on six of his first seven holes before his lone stumble of the day, a bogey at the par-3 eighth.

With Pereira keeping up the pressure with hot start of his own – 5 under after his first eight holes, including an eagle hole-out from 159 yards on his opening hole ­– DeChambeau kept his foot on the gas.

“I was making birdies and he was making birdies, and then I think it was on 13 … and look at the leaderboard and he was already 19-under or something and I was 14,” Pereira said. “It was like, OK, I guess today is not my day.”

DeChambeau came back from the bogey with birdies on three of his next four holes to increase his lead, then finished with a flourish ­with four consecutive birdies, even as the rain that started towards the end of the round kept getting heavier.

“To even back up a 61 is really difficult,” said DeChambeau, who became the third player to break 60 during a professional tournament at The Old White course. “I had something special going on today, and I just felt super comfortable over tee shots and was able to play the course the way it was designed.”

Torque GC were also special in the team competition, with Pereira, David Puig (66) and captain Joaquin Niemann (66) making up the contributing scorers on Sunday.Late in the round, the Spanish-speaking lineup reached 50 under before finishing at 49 under to win by three strokes over the Crushers GC.

DeChambeau’s team totalled 20 under for the day with the captain’s 12 under and a 5 under from Lahiri’s bogey free round. Stinger GC took the last podium spot at 40 under. The 49 under is the lowest counting score ever posted by a winning team.

The result also put Torque to within seven points in the season-long standingsof league leaders 4Aces, who finished last on Sunday.“We all knew that we’ve got enough to beat all the other teams, and we’re proving that, and we’ve been playing great golf all season,” Niemann said.

“We have won four times and we’re still second place. I don’t know. It gives us a little fire to what’s coming next.”

“It’s a running joke on this team how the Aces keep going in front even though we keep winning,” added Sebastián Muñoz. “… It just shows good they are, how consistent they are, how solid they are, and we are attempting to beat them.”

Final team scores

1. Torque GC (-49): Mito Pereira 63, David Puig 66, Joaquin Niemann 66

2. Crushers GC (-46): Bryson DeChambeau 58, Anirban Lahiri 65, Paul Casey 67

3. Stinger GC (-40): Dean Burmester 66, Branden Grace 67, Louis Oosthuizen 67

4. HyFlyers GC (-39): Phil Mickelson 65, James Piot 66, Cameron Tringale 66

5. Fireballs GC (-38): Sergio Garcia 63, Carlos Ortiz 64, Eugenio Chacarra 64

6. RangeGoas GC (-36): Thomas Pieters 66, Harold Varner III 66, Bubba Watson 68

7. Cleeks GC (-36): Richard Bland 65, Bernd Wiesberger 65, Graeme McDowell 67

8. Majesticks GC (-334): Laurie Canter 65, Lee Westwood 65, Henrik Stenson 64

9. Smash GC (-34): Matthew Wolff 66, Chase Koepka 68, Jason Kokrak 68

10. Iron Heads GC (-20): Scott Vincent 65, Sihwan Kim 67, Danny Lee 69

11. Ripper GC (-20): Marc Leishman 68, Jediah Morgan 69, Matt Jones 70

12. 4Aces GC (-19): Dustin Johnson 66, Pat Perez 68, Patrick Reed 69