Know your Royal Ranthambore BT Golf venue: Oxford Golf Resort

The venue of the fifth Royal Ranthambore Business Today Golf 2023-24 leg is the Phil Ryan-designed Oxford Golf Resort on the outskirts of Pune that sits in a bowl-shaped layout in the Sahyadri Hills and is one of the more intriguing tracks on offer in the country.

A good part of the par-72, 18-hole 7,020-yard (from the tips) course is laid out in the hilly part of a horseshoe-shaped valley leading to an ever-changing set of challenges. A number of the holes are blind dog-legs and several involve altitude drops between tee box and fairway. The latter part of the part of the layout is along the floor of the valley and brings its own set of tests for both the professional and novice golfer.

In all, the 18 holes and the attendant development – clubhouse, driving range, hotel and chalets –are laid out over 136 acres, and include four water-bodies and a connecting creek that weekend golfers need to watch out for. Precision in shot-making particularly off the tee is highly advisable so swap accuracy for distance and you will reap the benefits on the superbly-maintained fairways and greens.

Scorecard (from blue tees)

Front nine: Hole 1: 392 yards, par-4; Hole 2: 310 yards, par-4; Hole 3: 167 yards, par-3; Hole 4: 538 yards, par-5; Hole 5: 387 yards, par-4; Hole 6: 409 yards, par-4; Hole 7: 412 yards, par-4; Hole 8: 172 yards, par-3; Hole 9: 420 yards, par-5. Total: 3,207 yards.

Back nine: Hole 10: 377 yards, par-4; Hole 11: 527 yards, par-5; Hole 12: 388 yards, par-4; Hole 13: 419 yards, par-4; Hole 14: 137 yards, par-3; Hole 15: 347 yards, par-4; Hole 16: 488 yards, par-5; Hole 17: 139 yards, par-3; Hole 18: 350 yards, par-4. Total: 3172 yards.

From the black tees, Oxford Golf Resort stretches 7,020 yards, 6,379 yards from the blue tees, 5,910 yards from whites and 5,464 yards from the red (ladies) tees.