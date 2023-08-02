Tiger Woods joins PGA Tour policy board as director on players’ request

Tiger Woods has been brought on board the OGA Tour’s policy board in a move aimed at creating more transparency in the organisation’s functioning and to try and ensure players have a bigger voice in decisions that affect them.

The move comes with the PGA Tour looking to regain the confidence of its members, who were blindsided by the upcoming merger with the Saudi Public Investment Fund, the DP World (European) Tour and the LIV Golf League.

On its website, the PGA Tour said, “Commissioner Jay Monahan and player members, player directors and Player Advisory Council members have announced a new agreement to ensure that the Tour lives up to its mission of being a player-driven organisation.

“As part of the new transparency and governance measures in the agreement, Tiger Woods has agreed to join the Tour Policy Board as a sixth player director. The Tour’s new Board will include six player directors, five independent directors and the PGA of America director.

“For clarity, the current Board includes player directors Patrick Cantlay, Charley Hoffman, Peter Malnati, Rory McIlroy and Webb Simpson; independent directors Ed Herlihy (chairman), Jimmy Dunne, Mark Flaherty, Mary Meeker and a to-be-announced replacement for Randall Stephenson; and PGA of America Director John Lindert.”

Responding to the move Tiger Woods said, “I am honoured to represent the players of the PGA Tour. This is a critical point for the Tour, and the players will do their best to make certain that any changes that are made in operations are in the best interest of all stakeholders, including fans, sponsors and players.

“The players thank Commissioner Monahan for agreeing to address our concerns, and we look forward to being at the table with him to make the right decisions for the future of the game that we all love. He has my confidence moving forward with these changes.”

Added Monahan, “Tiger’s voice and leadership throughout his career have contributed immeasurably to the success of the PGA Tour, and to apply both to our governance and go-forward plan at this crucial time is even more welcomed and impactful.

“I am committed to taking the necessary steps to restore any lost trust or confidence that occurred as a result of the surprise announcement of our Framework Agreement.

“My job in the negotiations – in partnership with our player directors, PAC and the broader membership – is to advocate for what is best for Tour members today and in the future. Any agreement we reach must be shaped by our members’ input and approval earned through our player directors.”

Post the Saudi merger announcement, playershad sought steps to increase transparency and improve governance, and Monahan has agreed to support the players and their requests.

The statement added, “First, the players and Commissioner Monahan will work together to amend the Policy Board’s governing documents to make it clear that no major decision can be made in the future without the prior involvement and approval of the player directors.

“Second, the player directors’ special advisor, Colin Neville, will be fully aware of the state of the negotiations contemplated by the Framework Agreement, and, as such, Neville will be provided with full access to any documents or information that he requests as being necessary for him to carry out his duties on behalf of the players.

"Accordingly, the player directors will have full transparency and the authority to approve—or to decline—any potential changes to the Tour as part of the Framework Agreement discussions."

