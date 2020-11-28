FinMin invites public suggestions for Budget 2021; Here's how you can share ideas with govt

The central government has launched an online portal on the MyGov.in platform to invite ideas/suggestions from the general public for the Annual Budget 2021-22. This is an effort by the government to make the Budget tabulation process more "participatory and democratic by taking it closer to the people of India".

If anyone wants to submit any idea, they need to register on MyGov.in. The deadline for submitting suggestions on the platform is November 30. The suggestions submitted will be presented in the next session of Parliament. The Finance Ministry on November 28 invited the general public to share their opinions and view on the upcoming budget The Ministry tweeted, "As equal beneficiaries, here is a chance to make your opinion count and be a part of the budget-making process. Share your ideas and suggestions for Union Budget 2021-22 here".

As equal beneficiaries,here is a chance to make your opinion count and be a part of the budget making process. Share your ideas and suggestions for Union Budget 2021-22 here ?? https://t.co/qMDVQrsmB0@nsitharamanoffc @Anurag_Office @PIB_India @mygovindia @DDNewslive pic.twitter.com/Gv2BFirisz - Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) November 28, 2020

Here are the five steps you can follow to share your views, opinions and suggestions regarding Budget 2021-22:

Step 1: Log on to MyGov.in

Step 2: Enter personal details like - Name, State, E-mail ID, and Phone Number.

Step 3: Select a category like the type of budget idea you want to submit, example - tax related or others.

Step 4: Share your idea in less than 500 words

Step 5: Click on the Submit icon.

