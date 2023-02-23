CoinDCX elevates Vivek Gupta as the CTO in a move to bolster the company’s engineering and tech prowess

CoinDCX, India's leading and most valued crypto company, has announced the promotion of Vivek Gupta, former EVP and Head of Engineering at the company, to the role of Chief Technology Officer (CTO). As the CTO, Vivek will play a crucial role as the company’s technological evangelist, building and innovating for the business and ecosystem at large.

In his new role, Vivek will be responsible for enhancing and simplifying the user journey and product experience for CoinDCX’s 15-million-strong customer base, while also laying the foundation for onboarding new users. He will spearhead innovations and capability-building efforts to further simplify the user experience through a secure and reliable platform and value-driven web3 solutions. He leads a talented 190-member team spanning across engineering, data science, DevOps and infrastructure.

In his previous role at CoinDCX, Vivek placed a strong emphasis on consistently improving the product experience, ensuring that the platform strengthens its usability for its customers. Considering the nascency of the industry, he was instrumental in developing and building several technologies from the ground up, and laying the foundation for the ecosystem to grow on. He was the driving force behind the technology for CoinDCX’s DeFi initiative, Okto, a self-custody wallet, and making it risk-proof.

Commenting on the appointment, Neeraj Khandelwal, Co-founder, CoinDCX, said, “I congratulate Vivek on his coveted promotion. Vivek has seen our company grow from strength to strength, and over these years, his passion for the industry and his commitment to our company's success has been unwavering. CoinDCX’s culture is built on collaboration, teamwork, and a shared sense of purpose. We don't believe in titles or hierarchies, but we do believe in recognising exceptional contribution when we see it. Vivek’s promotion is a testament to his dedication, hard work and excellence. As the company ushers in the next phase of growth, Vivek’s proven track record of enhancing user experiences will fortify the company’s technical architecture and help us reimagine the internet.”

Thanking the company, Vivek Gupta, Chief Technology Officer, CoinDCX, said, “I am humbled and thankful to the founders for their continued confidence in me over the last three years. I have thoroughly enjoyed working with an exceptionally talented team. In my new role, I am excited for the opportunity to lead CoinDCX’s technological initiatives and together with the team shape the future of web3.”

Vivek firmly believes in the power of technology and the need for it to be transparent and simple. He has worked with multiple startups in various sectors, across roles such as product engineering, technology, innovation and growth solutions. He foresees crypto’s eventual proliferation across the globe, much like how the internet grew exponentially during the Web 2.0 era. To this end, Vivek is committed to harnessing his expertise in technology to make crypto safe and accessible to all.

Understanding the crypto industry’s clarion call for strengthening tech capabilities and user experience, CoinDCX is constantly striving to ramp up its product features and maintain its pole position in the crypto and Web3 space. The company always encourages aspirations of its employees and mentors them to take on leadership roles which align with their ambitions. As part of its expansion strategy, the company has also recently appointed Rajnish Vedi as the Head of Customer Experience, Sridhar Govardhan as the Head of Information Security and Amit Gala as the Head of Finance, as it continues to develop cutting-edge products and services for users.