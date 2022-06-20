Aluminium prices drop as demand decreases

Aluminium prices on Monday fell by Rs 1.95 to Rs 213.40 per kilogram in the futures market as participants trimmed their positions on a weak trend in the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in June declined by Rs 1.95 or 0.91 per cent to Rs 213.40 per kg in 2,759 lots.

Analysts said cutting down of positions by participants on easing demand from consuming industries mainly kept aluminium prices lower.