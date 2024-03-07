Gold at record levels as Powell says Fed cuts likely this year

Gold prices on Wednesday hovered near a record peak hit in the previous session after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said interest rate cuts are still likely in the coming months if inflation continues to ease.
* Spot gold ticked 0.1% lower to $2,146.29 per ounce, as of 0138 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $2,153.60.
* Spot prices hit a record peak of $2,152.09 per ounce overnight on Wednesday, rallying for a sixth straight session.
* Powell told U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday that interest rate cuts were still likely in coming months but only if warranted by further evidence of falling inflation.
* Powell will appear before the Senate Banking Committee later in the day.
* The U.S. dollar index fell to a one-month low after Powell's remarks. A softer dollar makes bullion less expensive for other currency holders.
* In a separate media interaction, Fed's Neel Kashkari said it is appropriate for the Fed to cut rates only twice, or possibly just once, this year.
* The median forecast of Fed officials in December was three rate cuts this year, which would take the Fed policy rate to a range of 4.5%-4.75%, from its current 5.25%-5.5% range.
* Lower rates boost the appeal of non-yielding bullion.
* U.S. private payrolls increased slightly less than expected in February, data showed on Wednesday, while wages for workers remaining in their jobs increased at the slowest pace in 2-1/2 years, consistent with a cooling labor market.
* The U.S. Labor Department's more comprehensive and closely watched February non-farm payrolls report is due on Friday.
* Spot platinum fell 0.2% to $905.70 per ounce, and palladium rose 0.3% to $1045.09. Autocatalyst palladium popped back above the $1,000 mark in the previous session for the first time since Jan. 12.
* Spot silver dropped 0.4% to $24.06.
