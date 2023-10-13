Petrol, diesel updated price chart on October 13: Check current rates in major cities here

Petrol and diesel prices on October 13: Petrol and diesel prices were at the same level across the major cities on Friday, October 13. After the daily revision by oil marketing companies, the price of petrol in Delhi is Rs 96.72 per litre and diesel costs Rs 89.62 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol price is at Rs 106.03 and diesel can be bought for Rs 92.76 per litre. In Chennai, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

Some states saw minor price revisions. In Maharashtra, the price of petrol has been hiked by 40 paise and diesel by 39 paise. In Rajasthan, petrol has become costlier by 33 paise and diesel by 30 paise. The prices were also revised upwards in West Bengal, Bihar and Chhattisgarh.

On the other hand, petrol has become cheaper by 18 paise and diesel by 19 paise in Jharkhand. There is a slight decline in petrol and diesel prices in Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Here is the fresh price chart for major cities:

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94

Diesel: Rs 87.89

Chandigarh

Petrol: Rs 98.65

Diesel: Rs 90.05

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.86

Diesel: Rs 94.46

Gurugram

Petrol: Rs 96.66

Diesel: Rs 89.54

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03

Diesel: Rs 92.76

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57

Diesel: Rs 89.76

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31

Diesel: Rs 94.27

New Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72

Diesel: Rs 89.62

Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar)

Petrol: Rs 97.00

Diesel: Rs 89.96

Ghaziabad

Petrol: Rs 96.58

Diesel: Rs 89.75

State-owned fuel retailers — Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) have kept petrol and diesel prices on freeze for a record 18 months in a row. The last major price revision was done by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, when she slashed the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel.

Crude oil price

Oil prices rose on Friday after the US tightened its sanctions programme against Russian crude exports, raising supply concerns in an already tight market, and global inventories are forecast to decline through the fourth quarter, Reuters reported.

Brent futures rose 36 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $86.36 per barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 53 cents, or 0.6 per cent, to $83.44 a barrel at 0052 GMT.

Brent is set for a weekly gain of 2.1%, while WTI is set to climb 0.8 per cent for the week, after both contracts surged on Monday on the potential for disruptions to Middle Eastern exports after Hamas' attack on Israel over the weekend threatened a possible wider conflict.

“WTI Crude oil futures pared early gains and declined after the EIA inventory report which showed an unexpected buildup in inventory coupled with the sharp rise in weekly output. Crude oil inventories in the US rose by 10.176 million barrels during the previous week, while a decline was seen in distillate and gasoline stocks amid a drop in refinery utilization owing to the ongoing maintenance works. Meanwhile, US weekly crude production rose to a record high of 13.2 mbpd during the previous week. Oil prices steadied in early Asian trading as investors are closely watching events unfolding in Israel and Gaza,” said Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP-Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities Ltd.

