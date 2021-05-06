Breaking: Kerala to impose lockdown from May 8 till May 16

The newly-elected government in Kerala has imposed lockdown in the state from 6 am on May 8 to May 16 as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the state amid the second wave.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday that the state will go into lockdown from May 8-May 16.

Kerala is one of the worst affected states due to Covid-19. On Wednesday alone, Kerala recorded 58 deaths, 41,953 confirmed cases, 23,106 recoveries. The active caseload in the state stands at 3,75,658.

The state government on Wednesday had decided to strengthen the anti-COVID measures by deploying medical students and government officials to tackle the situation on the ground.

Kerala had logged 41,953 cases on Tuesday, which was the highest single day spike so far.

Describing the situation as serious, Vijayan said instructions will be given to strengthen the ward level committees and rapid response teams by incorporating the medical students from the areas.

Besides, the returning officers, all other officials who participated in the Assembly election process, will also be included in such committees and teams, he told reporters.

"The State is going through a very serious situation and COVID is spreading rapidly.All figures are increasing and the test positivity rate is not reducing either.In these circumstances, we need to strengthen the restrictions," Vijayan said.

He said in view of the rise in the cases, more stringent measures will have to be taken to curb the surge in the state where severe lockdown-like restrictions were already in force.